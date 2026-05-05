Eddie Hearn Reveals Truth Behind Reports of Joshua vs. Fury Cancellation Over Dua Lipa Snub

The amount of time an all-British boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has fallen off is absolutely bonkers. And now that it’s finally happening, something as small as Dua Lipa snubbing a performance during the event is threatening to cause the bout’s cancellation. As crazy as that sounds, that’s what is being reported. But is that really the case?

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Since Fury’s return, the rivals have finally agreed to face each other on Netflix. Although a specific date and venue haven’t been confirmed, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley are being considered. Meanwhile, Turki Alalshikh wanted Dua Lipa to perform at the event. And the BBC reported that Lipa had rejected the offer, causing the fight to be derailed.

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“Do you know I actually had some respected journalists phoning me up asking if the fight was still on because Dua Lipa wasn’t performing?” Hearn told the BBC. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know where this story came from in the first place.’ It just shows you the internet, it’s full of absolute rubbish. But it’s like, someone said, ‘Just checking if the fight’s still on.’

“I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘Well, Dua Lipa said she’s not available.’ I’m like, ‘The fight’s still on, don’t worry.’ … Let me sit ringside and watch the moment that everybody gets out of the ring. Anthony Joshua’s in one corner, Tyson Fury’s in another, and the ref says, ‘Seconds out, round one,’ and the whole world loses. I don’t need music; give me the drama.”

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Interestingly, Sky Sports has reported that event organizers will start looking for an alternative to the New Rules hitmaker for “an iconic UK act” for the show. It’s also worth noting that Dua Lipa headlined her own Wembley show last year in June, but she has yet to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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In any case, Fury vs. Joshua is being targeted for before the end of 2026. But before that bout, Anthony Joshua is set to face Albania’s Kristian Prenga in what appears to be a warm-up fight on July 25. He hasn’t fought since his loss to Daniel Dubois in late 2024, which followed his horrific accident in Lagos, Nigeria, that killed two of his friends.

In the meantime, Fury’s manager, Spencer Brown, has also pointed toward a positive future for the fight.

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Fans will get over Dua Lipa’s absence in Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

According to Brown, who prompted Fury’s return from retirement earlier this year, suggested that fans “will get over it.” Instead, he claimed that other iconic performers are being sought after for the event.

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“Noel Gallagher, Robbie Williams, Manic Street Preachers, Elton John, or even Rod Stewart—but that’s entirely up to Turki Alalshikh and Netflix,” Brown said. “Because without them, none of this would be possible. I’m sure one of these artists would love to take her place. It’s going to be an iconic night of British boxing, a fantastic spectacle.

“Please be sure the fight will happen on what will be the biggest night and the biggest fight British boxing has ever seen.”

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While everything appears to be on the right track despite reports of its derailment, had it been canceled or postponed, it wouldn’t have been the first time.

A fight between them previously collapsed in 2021 after Deontay Wilder forced Fury into a trilogy through a court arbitration. Another fight was being planned between them in 2023, but they couldn’t agree on the terms. This has been the closest a fight between them has come to happening.

Naturally, everyone is keeping their fingers crossed until fight night, which, of course, is months away. But did you really think Dua Lipa might have derailed the bout?