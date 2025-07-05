Eddie Hearn Reveals Turki Alalshikh’s Masterplan to Deliver Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

The world of heavyweight boxing has long teased its biggest collision course—one that pits raw power against grit, flamboyance against focus, and undefeated bravado against comeback resilience. Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua isn’t just a British dream; it’s a global craving. Yet, for years, the bout has eluded fans like a jab just out of reach.

Fury stayed busy with the likes of Wilder, Whyte, and most recently, Usyk, while Joshua rebuilt his brand post-Usyk through measured returns. Promoters threw around dates like darts, while fans were left wondering if this was all just smoke without fire.

But in a recent IFL TV interview, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn hinted that the winds might finally be shifting. Caught after a Matchroom 5K fight day, Hearn painted a vivid scene of Anthony Joshua at Wimbledon—mobbed by fans, bombarded with one question: “What’s happening with Fury?” According to Hearn, “AJ must’ve had about 4,000 photos yesterday. He didn’t turn one down… it takes like an hour to walk 50 yards with him.” Despite the chaos, Joshua stayed composed. Hearn recounted him saying, “Look, I’ve given up trying to understand him years ago. I’m just doing my own thing.” And that’s been the tone—quiet focus, minimal drama, and eyes locked on the next fight. Hearn confirmed: “All we’re doing at the moment is getting ready to fight—November, December, whatever. Nothing to do with Tyson Fury.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet the same can’t be said about fans or the industry. The British promoter didn’t mince words about Fury either: “Fury was never going to come out and go, ‘I want AJ,’ because he doesn’t want to conform… he’s rebellious.” Instead, he plays the public like a fiddle, saying he wants Usyk instead—even though, Hearn notes, “He got beat by him twice.”

AD

The real spark, however, came via BoxingScene‘s Instagram page, where Hearn may have finally revealed the trump card. Enter Turki Alalshikh—the Saudi powerbroker already credited with making Fury-Usyk happen and reshaping the global boxing landscape. Hearn confidently told them: “They want them both to have a comeback fight. And then, in my opinion, Turki [Alalshikh]’s going to move straight forward and make AJ-Fury.” If true, this isn’t speculation—it’s strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And while the heavyweights are circling each other at the top, another fight—this time fueled by fame, family, and a $5 million offer—is bubbling just beneath.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2: Tyson Fury texts, Jake responds with $5 million offer

The drama between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury refuses to fade—if anything, it’s heating up with a potential $5 million flame. In a saga that’s already had its fair share of spectacle, family feuds, and viral jabs, the latest twist came straight from The Gypsy King himself. Tyson Fury, never one to shy away from putting his voice—and fingers—into the mix, revealed during a recent IBA event in Turkey that he personally reached out to Jake Paul to get the ball rolling on a sequel. “I’ve even texted Jake Paul to say like ‘What’s going on? Do you want to get it on with Tommy and make the fight happen?” the former WBC champ confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But as always in boxing, it’s not just punches being thrown—it’s egos, conditions, and negotiations. Fury, offering a veteran’s perspective on the hold-up, added: “Other than boxing, there’s a lot of egos involved… he said this, she said that, I want this, I want that. And when things like that happen, it’s difficult to make fights—as you’ve seen over the years.” In other words, the gloves aren’t the only things getting tangled.

Backing Fury’s comments was Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions and Jake Paul’s longtime business partner. Taking to Twitter, Bidarian confirmed both the exchange and the eye-popping figure attached. “I can confirm he did text Jake and say you and Tommy need the rematch. I can also confirm Jake responded that said he offered Tommy $5 million and he’s not getting that money from anyone else,” he posted, sending social media into a frenzy.