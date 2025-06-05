Eddie Hearn Seals Oleksandr Usyk’s Fate Against Daniel Dubois With Stark Reminder

“I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s get it, let’s go,” Daniel Dubois demanded post Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian, never one to back down from a challenge, gave ‘DDD’ exactly that. Now, the pair is expected to show up for their highly anticipated rematch on July 19, 2025, at Wembley Stadium. The last time these two heavyweights came face to face—on August 26, 2023, at Stadion Wrocław in Poland—their clash stirred up a fair share of controversy.

In the fifth round of the fight, ‘DDD’ landed a low blow on Usyk, which sent him writhing in pain on the canvas. Usyk eventually recovered and went on to beat Dubois via 9th-round knockout. Dubois, his trainer Don Charles, and his promoter argued it was a legal shot, but referee Luis Pabon saw it differently, and the decision was upheld despite an appeal from Dubois and his promoter. But the question is—can Dubois do what he could not last time?

While appearing in an interview with DAZN Boxing, Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn shared his view of how the fight might unfold, especially Dubois’ chances of beating Usyk in the upcoming heavyweight blockbuster. “When they fought last time, I don’t think that was the best Oleksandr Usyk by any stretch of the imagination,” Hearn said confidently. “But I also don’t think it was the Daniel Dubois that we’ve got now.”

Hearn believes that during the last fight, Dubois was not confident and was nervous because of the massive crowd in Poland, which may have contributed to his loss. He also emphasized that Dubois looked dangerous and gave Usyk a good fight. Yet, Hearn isn’t willing to bet that Dubois would defeat Usyk, stating, “Daniel Dubois could be the undisputed world heavyweight champion. I don’t think he will be, but he’s dangerous.”

Oleksandr Usyk before his fight against Anthony Joshua

Hearn even shared what he thinks ‘DDD’ needs to do to turn the tide on his side via a stark reminder. “Dubois [has] to be aggressive,” Hearn said during the interview. “He’s got to land and he’s got to start fast and try and make it uncomfortable for Oleksandr Usyk, and that’s something that’s difficult to do.” It’s worth noting that Dubois defeated Hearn’s star fighter Anthony Joshua last year to acquire the IBF heavyweight strap.

However, he was scheduled to fight Joseph Parker earlier this year, but pulled out at the last minute. With Usyk holding the three other belts in the division, the Usyk-Dubois fight will be an undisputed clash, giving Dubois the opportunity to etch his name in the history books while Usyk can become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. Regardless, despite Usyk’s dominance in the first fight, Dubois has started to gain some backers.

Knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk, boxer claims Daniel Dubois will win

British heavyweight Dave Allen has surprisingly backed Daniel Dubois to win the July 19 rematch. Allen has shared the ring with the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. He flew to Ukraine to join Usyk’s camp at one time and had previously claimed Usyk had knocked him out. Despite that, he backed Fury to win the fight last year, and now, he is backing fellow countryman Dubois.

Daniel Dubois celebrates victory after the WBA World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 03, 2022 in London, England.

“I think Dubois will win. I like Usyk, me and him do get on very well… but he’s nearing 40 and he’s not physically built like a heavyweight,” Allen told talkSport. Allen bases his confidence on Usyk’s age and insists that Dubois is still improving—an assessment he makes from firsthand experience in the ring with him. “Daniel Dubois is getting better with every fight, and he’s improving dramatically.”

That being said, it appears the experts are divided on whether Oleksandr Usyk can defeat Daniel Dubois in their rematch. However, one thing is for sure: on July 19, the boxing world will have another undisputed heavyweight champion. Who are you betting on?