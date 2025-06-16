Eddie Hearn Sums Up Manny Pacquiao’s Title Clash Against Barrios in Unfiltered Take

It was 2010 when Eddie Hearn crossed paths with boxer Audley Harrison at a poker game, a meeting that would mark the beginning of his career in boxing promotion. Hearn agreed to help Harrison rebuild his career and soon secured him a title shot against heavyweight champion David Haye for the WBA belt. That moment not only reignited Harrison’s career but also served as the launchpad for Hearn’s rise in the sport, ultimately leading to his takeover of Matchroom Boxing, the company his father, Barry Hearn, founded. Meanwhile, by the time Hearn entered the boxing world, Manny Pacquiao was already a global icon with 56 professional fights and only three defeats. By then, Manny Pacquiao had already secured world titles in seven different weight divisions.

As Eddie Hearn steadily built his Matchroom empire, Manny Pacquiao continued to solidify his legacy, eventually becoming the sport’s only eight-division world champion. Over a decade of experience later, both men have earned reputations for understanding the nuances of high-stakes decisions in boxing. That’s why Hearn’s perspective carries weight as he now weighs in on Pacquiao’s unexpected return to the ring. The 46-year-old legend is set to face reigning WBC world welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a matchup that promises intrigue and risk in equal measure.

“Manny Pacquiao should not be fighting for a world title!” That was Eddie Hearn’s firm take, shared in a clip posted by @fighthubtv on Instagram just hours ago. In the interview, Hearn began by acknowledging Manny Pacquiao’s legendary status: “I think that you can’t really ever criticize Manny Pacquiao. I mean the guy is a legend, you know, and he’s definitely got the right to do whatever he wants in the sport.” Still, Hearn didn’t hold back his reservations, questioning the legitimacy of PacMan’s immediate re-entry into the world title scene. “Should he be fighting for a world title? Absolutely not. Should he be installed in the rankings immediately at what number five or whatever it is after being [retired]?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fight Hub TV – Boxing • MMA • Combat Sports (@fighthubtv) Expand Post

AD

The host then clarified that Pacquiao was indeed listed at No. 5 by the WBC, though the sanctioning body later called it a mistake. But Hearn pressed on, adding, “Look, he is Manny Pacquiao. And it’s a business like if it wasn’t Manny Pacquiao and some other guy who is in the rankings and was a former Champion, rang up the WBC and said stick me in the rankings. Do you think they would do it? No. But it’s Manny Pacquiao. And that does mean something as well, by the way. Like it’s a difficult spot for the WBC, but at the same time, he shouldn’t be fighting for a world title.”

Hearn, moreover, expressed similar concerns in a separate interview with Fight Hype just yesterday, where he reiterated his belief that Manny Pacquiao’s ranking defied sporting fairness. “You can’t just be out for five years, like already be done and then come back, have a couple of exhibitions, look terrible, and then phone up the WBC and say ‘stick me in at number’ – what’s he five?” Despite his criticism, the British promoter clarified he held no personal animosity. He acknowledged the 62-8 boxer’s enduring popularity and influence in the sport, but remained firm in his belief that rankings should be earned through recent merit, not legacy alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m happy for Manny, but it just shouldn’t work out like that,” Hearn said, expressing concern that fans might see a diminished version of the Filipino icon. “You’ll see a shot legend in the ring, which I think is quite sad. But, listen, if he wants to do it and he’s got the will to do it, good luck to him.” According to Hearn, it’s not about denying Manny Pacquiao his comeback, but about maintaining the integrity of the sport. His sentiments, surprisingly, found resonance beyond the boxing promoter’s circle, echoed, reportedly, by members of Mike Tyson’s family as well.

Mike Tyson’s family sends emotional message to Manny Pacquiao

A few days ago, Amir Tyson, son of boxing legend Mike Tyson, shared his concern for Manny Pacquiao’s comeback. Tagging Elie Seckbach’s latest post, which featured Manny Pacquiao training alongside his stablemates on his Instagram Story, Amir wrote, “I really hope Manny holds his own and doesn’t get hurt.” He recalled fond childhood memories, noting that Manny Pacquiao was one of his favorite boxing icons growing up. But with time, the tides have changed. “If this was 2012, I would have no doubt he would win. But now I’m not sure, but we shall see.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the video, PacMan was seen shadowboxing, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd. Between flurries of his trademark lightning-fast punches, he paused to smile and engage with fans, many of whom appeared to be fellow Filipinos cheering their national hero. Despite his age, Pacquiao still possesses flashes of the speed and movement that once defined his dominance across eight divisions.

Yet, despite the vibrant energy at the training camp, Amir Tyson’s words linger with weight. In boxing, it’s often said, “Power is the last thing to leave,” and that might still be true for Manny Pacquiao. But is it enough? With the stakes high and the WBC world welterweight title on the line, questions persist. Was Eddie Hearn right to question the comeback, or does Manny Pacquiao still have one more legendary night left in him?