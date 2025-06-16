Eddie Hearn Teases Super-Fight for Terence Crawford Bigger Than $200 Million Canelo Clash

In a sport where matchmaking is often more complicated than rocket science, a rare moment of clarity came straight from the sharp-tongued boss of Matchroom Boxing. Eddie Hearn is suggesting a potential bout between Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Terence Crawford, and according to him, it would not only deliver fireworks—it would eclipse the September 13 mega-fight between Crawford and Canelo Álvarez.

This bold assertion wasn’t dropped in a press release or a tweet, but in a candid, ringside interview with YSM Sports Media, where Hearn laid out his reasoning for his star boxer from Philly. The interviewer asked the British promoter, “Who do you think will be Boots’ like Floyd Mayweather-Pacquiao or Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr.? Who do you think that will be?” With Jaron Ennis’ move to 154 lbs expected to be announced soon, the promoter responded, “The fight that Boots really wants is Terence Crawford,” Hearn began, pausing just enough for effect.

“And for me—I think Canelo-Crawford’s a great fight—but Boots-Crawford? Now that’s an unbelievable fight,” he continued. When asked by the interviewer whether this dream fight is likely to happen, Hearn didn’t sugarcoat it: “Probably not, because Crawford’s what, 38? 37? And I think, win or lose… who knows?”

The unified welterweight champion, who last defeated Eimantas Stanionis, has long been chasing a fight with Terence Crawford. With Crawford moving to 154 lbs, it became a difficult prospect. And now, when Boots is all but done with welterweight and moving to 154 lbs, Bud is moving to super middleweight for the Canelo Alvarez superfight, which is now being rumored to have a $200 million purse, one of the biggest ever. Though the Boots-Crawford fight is a big fight, it does not carry the same amount of significance as the Canelo-Crawford bout in September. The reason?

via Imago Image Courtesy: Imago

Despite being a great boxer, Jaron Ennis is not the cultural icon that Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford is. Though it may change with time, the 27-year-old has ways to go before that happens. And a way to bolster that is with a win at 154 lbs, possibly over Virgil Ortiz Jr. Meanwhile, for the Omaha native, the Mexican superstar is a four-weight world champion and the undisputed king at 168 pounds. This is the reason why the September 13 showdown in Las Vegas is reportedly carrying a $200 million purse.

Regardless, a Boots-Crawford fight is a good fight, something most boxing enthusiasts would love to see. Still, as Eddie Hearn noted, it might never happen. Crawford, now approaching 38, is closer to the sunset of his career. And while Boots is still building his empire, the clock is ticking. Timing is everything in boxing—and sadly, timing might be the one opponent this fight can’t overcome.

Nevertheless, Jaron Ennis is happy that the two-division undisputed champion is finally getting the fight that he has been dreaming of for the past two years. However, he did have a word of caution for the 37-year-old as he heads into the biggest fight of his career.

Terence Crawford told to be wary of Canelo at 168

While speaking to Fight Hub TV a few months ago, Jaron Ennis didn’t hesitate to share his concerns about Crawford stepping in with someone like Canelo. “I think Crawford should take a warm-up fight at 160 just to feel what it’s like against a bigger guy,” he said, pointing to the physical leap as more than just numbers on a scale. The Philly native understands how unforgiving the upper weight classes can be, especially when facing someone like Canelo, who has comfortably campaigned at 168 lbs for years.

“Canelo’s been at that weight for a while. He’s been pinning big guys out. Crawford’s smaller, and Canelo be dropping dudes that come in at like 200 pounds on fight night,” Ennis added. It’s not just theory—it’s documented reality. Canelo has consistently hurt and finished naturally bigger opponents, and while Crawford has the skills to go toe-to-toe with anyone, going in cold against that kind of size and power could be risky business, especially after a year-long layoff.

Former world champion Timothy Bradley echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview with BoxingScene.com, calling Crawford “probably the most complete fighter right now” but warning that “it’s a real jump.” Despite the cautionary voices, Crawford hasn’t blinked. On Max on Boxing, he reaffirmed his warrior mindset: “I’ll fight anybody, any weight. That’s what greatness is about.” That unwavering confidence is part of what makes this potential clash so compelling, but it also sets the stage for one of the most high-stakes gambles in recent boxing memory.