Edgar Berlanga Called ‘Delusional’ by Fans Over Shock Heavyweight Plan

Ever since Edgar Berlanga‘s 16-match knockout streak ended in 2021 against Demond Nicholson, the Nuyorican is looking like a mismatch for the super middleweight division. His power and speed appear to have waned, and despite a brief resurgence after Canelo Alvarez‘s defeat, his performances have lacked their former spark. Now, it might have had something to do with his move away from his long-time trainer Marc Farrait.

But with his massive 6’1″ frame, it takes a lot out of him to cut down to 168 lbs. In his last fight against Jonathan González Ortiz in March, he came 1.6 lbs over the limit. So, imagining ‘The Chosen One’ in a heavier weight class isn’t that surprising. Given his walking-around weight of 200 lbs, light heavyweight or cruiserweight could be a better fit. And last year, the 28-year-old even expressed his desire to move up to a different weight class. However, he chose heavyweight as his destination, claiming he will walk in at “210lbs.”

Naturally, many felt it was a joke. However, as it turns out, Edgar Berlanga was indeed serious and doubled down on his claims in an episode of Cigar Talk in April. The 28-year-old was hanging out in the streets of New York with Naji Chill after his KO win over Jonathan González Ortiz. As the interview was coming to an end, Chill mentioned Edgar Berlanga’s past tweet, where the 23-1 boxer mentioned a move to heavyweight. “Ya, I want to go to heavyweight,” Berlanga replied, clarifying that it was not a joke. The 28-year-old hailed his power and ring IQ as the reason behind his confidence. “I knocked out two heavyweights sparring. So, I know that if I’m 215 solid, not fast, solid 215, I’ll be good,” he added. However, he acknowledged the need to ease into the division before taking on the bigger opponents.

Berlanga even has a hit list, which involves Anthony Joshua at the top. Even in his tweet last year, Berlanga mentioned AJ as his desired opponent. However, with Joshua now looking at only high-profile opponents, that boat has sailed. And in that case, Edgar Berlanga already has a backup. “I was speaking of Daniel Dubois, his manager,” he disclosed. Surprisingly, Daniel Dubois and his team seem to be onboard with the plan. But Dubois has sent a challenge to even Jake Paul in the past, so let’s not come to a conclusion already.

While Edgar Berlanga has made his plans clear, the question arises: How will the fans receive this change? Well, as Cigar Talk posted the short clip on its Instagram yesterday, we got our answer immediately. And the 28-year-old won’t be a fan of the overall fan sentiment.

Edgar Berlanga’s plan utterly thrashed

A user wrote, “This guy is delusional,” completely dismissing the idea of the Nuyorican native moving up to heavyweight. Another fan, echoing the sentiment, added, “Edgar couldn’t even put a dent in Canelo despite coming in a cruiserweight on fight night. Dubois would stuff him in a locker.” The consensus is clear. Edgar Berlanga could not even defeat Canelo Alvarez after coming in at 193lbs during fight night. So what can he do against proper heavyweights? Daniel Dubois is on the run of his life and might even become the undisputed heavyweight champion against Oleksandr Usyk. So, to think that Berlanga is even considering the fight seems very much a stretch to fans.

A fan wrote, “Bro stop it now u gettn to ahead of ur self dude will murder berlanga 😭,” claiming that Daniel Dubois will make an easy work out of the Nuyorican boxer. Another fan chimed in, doubling down on the sentiment. He wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂troll triple d would give him brain damage.” ‘Dynamite’ is in a different league altogether at the moment, and despite what Edgar Berlanga believes, his power can’t rival Dubois’. Moreover, it’s uncertain whether he can preserve his already-fading speed at 210 pounds, rendering a matchup with ‘DDD’ an unattainable goal.

Amidst the trolling, a fan added, “He wanna go to heavyweight because he literally is over 200lbs trying to fight at 168.” While he disagrees with the 28-year-old’s heavyweight aspirations, he understands where the sentiment is coming from. In the last few years, Berlanga looks drained in 168 lbs, quite like David Benavidez, who moved up to 175 lbs. Maybe that’s the move for ‘The Chosen One’ as well. However, heavyweight seems like a dream too unreal to achieve. What do you think?