Edgar Berlanga Drags in Canelo Alvarez to Explain True Stakes of Hamzah Sheeraz Clash

It’s not every day that a rising super middleweight finds himself caught in the eye of a storm brewing with celebrity glitz, home-crowd pressure, and the looming shadow of boxing royalty. But for The Chosen One, July 12 isn’t just another date on the calendar—it’s personal. Edgar Berlanga is all set to headline in his backyard, under the bright lights of New York, against Britain’s undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz. The Ring and DAZN have doubled down on the spectacle, pairing Berlanga vs Sheeraz with a co-main featuring Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda. But amid the sold-out buzz and high-voltage stare-downs, Berlanga’s latest remarks have unexpectedly pulled Canelo Alvarez’s name into the center of the narrative.

It happened during a DAZN-exclusive interview—where Berlanga, decked in diamond chains and a contemplative look, peeled back the fight’s layers and revealed its real stakes. “Sheeraz is a guy that he’s coming with everything. You know what I’m saying? He’s coming to be the best version of himself that night,” the Puerto Rican-American fighter said. He then added, “So, this is why I’m going to the mountains. This is why I’m going to be with the bears again—you know what I’m saying?—and hibernate with the bears and pull myself away from the world for nine weeks, ’cause I know what’s coming.”

And then came the kicker. With the city watching, Berlanga didn’t just hype up his opponent—he raised the curtain on what Sheeraz could gain. “In the back of his mind, it’s like if he beats me, he’s going to the big league. For real. Like, he’s going to go to Canelo,” he said with a nod to the Mexican icon. “You got to give respect. Canelo is a top dog. So, he going to go there… but I got to stop that.”

Backed by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Sheeraz has a chip on his shoulder. In the aftermath of a draw against the WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames, many are questioning the Brit’s ability to win against top-tier opponents. So, if he manages to win against Berlanga on July 12, it will put to rest many of the doubts surrounding his abilities. And like HE Alalshikh has said, he has big plans for the 26-year-old, provided he wins. Many already think that the “big plan” is a reference to a possible clash with Canelo next year.

Their paths were always going to cross, but the injection of the undisputed super middleweight champ’s name has turned the volume up.

How Edgar Berlanga sees himself as “Canelo” in Hamzah Sheeraz’s eyes

When asked by DAZN to rate Hamzah Sheeraz on a scale of 1 to 10, Edgar Berlanga didn’t settle for a number—he raised the stakes with his mindset. “He’s above a 10,” Berlanga replied without hesitation. But it wasn’t blind flattery. His answer revealed just how seriously he’s taking his undefeated British opponent.

“That guy is going to go in there at his best,” Berlanga said, making it clear that he expects Sheeraz to show up in peak form on fight night. He painted a vivid picture of the pressure and motivation driving the Brit, saying, “The best Sheeraz you ever seen in your life—he going to be that night.” For Edgar Berlanga, preparing for anything less would be reckless. That’s why he’s treating this bout with the kind of intensity usually reserved for title fights.

What really stood out, though, was the way Berlanga flipped the narrative to show how he believes Sheeraz is viewing him. “I’m his Canelo right now,” he declared. In that single line, Berlanga positioned himself not just as another opponent, but as the defining challenge of Sheeraz’s career so far. And with that, the Brooklyn brawler acknowledged a deeper reality—his name carries weight, and his presence demands respect. And Hamzah Sheeraz is coming for it all.