Edgar Berlanga Humiliates Oscar De La Hoya On-Stage As Ring III Presser Goes Off The Rails

By the time Edgar Berlanga steps into the ring this Saturday night to face undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz, one thing’s already clear—his most intense jabs this week didn’t land in the boxing ring, but squarely at the heart of Oscar De La Hoya. What was supposed to be a high-energy Ring III press conference in New York quickly transformed into something out of a late-night comedy roast—except this one involved a flying lingerie, passport accusations, and a near brawl.

It all began simmering earlier in the week during Wednesday’s open workout, where the Brooklyn-born super middleweight didn’t hold back his disdain. “If I see him, I’ll smack him,” Berlanga told reporters, targeting the man known as ‘The Golden Boy.’ The “him” being none other than the head of Golden Boy Promotions—Oscar De La Hoya himself.

And Thursday’s final presser delivered the volcanic eruption fans didn’t know they needed. As Shakur Stevenson casually proposed a bet to De La Hoya over his co-main bout with William Zepeda, the promoter playfully dismissed him—“You don’t have enough money.” That cheeky jab was the matchstick. Stevenson pulled out a Mexican leather belt, and not to be outdone, Berlanga yanked out a leather duffel, hurled a wig, money, and pink women’s underwear at De La Hoya—and the internet combusted.

The stunt wasn’t random. Berlanga sneered, “You’re my stripper…F— you. F— you, str-pper. You couldn’t even afford me!” The Puerto Rican slugger was clearly referencing De La Hoya’s controversial 2007 photoshoot in women’s attire—something boxing fans have never let him forget.

Laughing off the theatrics, the retired six-division champion fired back with sharp precision, mocking Berlanga’s resume: “You have no world titles. Let me put them on now! I’ve got some right here for you!” De La Hoya then went further, striking a nerve by questioning Berlanga’s Puerto Rican identity—“I’ve been asking for your Puerto Rican passport. I’m more Puerto Rico than you! Your jewelry is as fake as your wins!”

Security quickly stepped in when Berlanga charged from his seat, ready to escalate. Tension boiled but ultimately defused—barely. The animosity didn’t just materialize overnight. This feud stems from Berlanga’s bout with Canelo Álvarez, where De La Hoya belittled the matchup as unworthy, aiming criticism at his former protégé Canelo, but catching Berlanga in the crossfire. That sting lingered.

Edgar Berlanga fires back at Turki Alalshikh, vows to ruin Sheeraz’s rise

After Saudi powerbroker Turki Alalshikh publicly expressed his displeasure at the idea of a Berlanga victory, the super middleweight contender clapped back in ruthless fashion. “Turki ain’t fighting in that ring…No one is fighting in that ring except for me and Sheeraz,” he said defiantly. “I don’t give a s** what Turki says.”

Alalshikh’s post on X, where he warned he’d be “very upset” if Berlanga won, didn’t sit well with the Brooklyn brawler—especially as the Saudi advisor has been backing Sheeraz heavily, with alleged scorecard interference and vocal coaching during the Brit’s controversial draw against Carlos Adames earlier this year. Berlanga didn’t mince words on that either: “[Sheeraz] got his a– whooped in his last fight, but still came away with a draw…Turki can pay off the referee, the judges, anyone—I don’t give a f—, he isn’t stopping greatness.”

Fighting on home turf, Berlanga says this isn’t just a personal mission—it’s cultural. “In New York, we make examples of people—and that’s exactly what I am going to do to Sheeraz,” he told reporters. Having driven past the stadium for years without imagining he’d one day headline it, Berlanga now views the bout as a symbolic clash against the establishment. “It’s the establishment against me, but I couldn’t give a f—.”