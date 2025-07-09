Who Is Edgar Berlanga’s Girlfriend & Mother of His Child Genesis Calderon?

Former WBO NABO super middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga has the biggest fight of his career ahead of him, as he looks to put an end to Hamzah Sheeraz’s undefeated streak. While the Brit isn’t a well-known name among fans, except in some boxing circles, ‘The Chosen One’ has grown in popularity after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Canelo Alvarez.

Before Berlanga locks horns with Sheeraz in a bid to secure a rematch against Canelo Alvarez. The fight is scheduled for July 12th at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens. So, before the action begins, here’s everything you need to know about the 28-year-old’s love life and ex-girlfriend Genesis Calderon, who is also the mother of Berlanga’s only son.

Meet Genesis Calderon, Edgar Berlanga’s girlfriend

Genesis Calderon is the former partner of Edgar Berlanga, who is widely known for her entrepreneurial ventures and social media presence. The duo even has a son together, whose age remains private. The 28-year-old is a successful businesswoman, running Gens Brow Lab, an eyebrow-focused beauty business, and has also partnered with the popular fashion brand, Fashion Nova.

However, her business enterprise doesn’t end there. She also owns Chosen Alias, a fitness clothing brand that she regularly promotes on her Instagram account, genesisscalderonn. In April 2024, she was featured on the song ‘Enough (Miami)’ by Cardi B in one of her videos, adding another layer of pop culture appeal to her content. While Calderon’s career in the beauty and fitness industry continues to rise, her role as a mother and former partner of Edgar Berlanga remains a point of public interest.

Edgar Berlanga and Genesis Calderon’s kids

The 28-year-old and his former partner Calderon share a son named Chosen Berlanga, who is the heart of their family. The Brooklyn-born boxer often expresses his deep love for his son on social media, calling him his biggest motivation. In an interview, Berlanga revealed that Chosen’s name is a tribute to his own boxing moniker, ‘The Chosen One.’

He even plans to pass down a special chain to him when he turns six. While it’s still early to tell if Chosen will follow in his father’s footsteps into the pugilistic arts, Berlanga is dedicated to raising him to be “better than me.”

That said, it appears Edgar Berlanga is currently a bachelor as he heads into the fight against Hamzah Sheeraz. Perhaps a win in the upcoming fight will propel him higher into stardom, which may reveal further details about his life. What do you think about his story?