Edgar Berlanga Rushed to Hospital After Fifth-Round Stoppage Loss to Hamzah Sheeraz

July 12th just turned into a nightmare that Edgar Berlanga might never shake off. After trash-talking Hamzah Sheeraz throughout the past few months, ‘The Chosen One’ was left speechless in the ring, unable to live up to his bold claims. The sold-out Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens crowd saw a one-sided demolition, a masterclass by the Britton.

The Nuyorican boxer wears his survival against Canelo Alvarez like a badge of honor. Well, Sheeraz didn’t even give him that chance, dropping him twice before giving a final knockout blow in the fifth round. This brutal loss has closed the Canelo rematch for the 28-year-old completely. However, the aftermath shows that the Slough native not only crushed Berlanga’s hopes of a Canelo rematch but might have left him completely broken and battered.

Fans immediately noticed the absence of Edgar Berlanga from the arena after the headliner. After such a humiliating loss, it wasn’t that surprising. However, the reality turned out to be far scarier when Fight Hub TV caught the 28-year-old leaving the stadium in an ambulance. He was sitting inside the medic unit with his girlfriend, Genesis Calderon.

While it is not odd for a boxer to go to the hospital after a brutal fight, given the brutal headshot that Sheeraz delivered, the scurry seems necessary. Just last month, we saw Jin Sasaki, unconscious, stretchered to a hospital after the brutal takedown by Brian Norman Jr. Thankfully, the situation doesn’t seem that scary this time around. Edgar Berlanga looked fine and even had a conversation with the medical officer before the Ambulance drove away.

Physically, ‘The Chosen One’ will recover and will be back to his best. However, mentally, this crushing blow can act as a breaking point for him in the super middleweight division. On the other hand, Hamzah Sheeraz’s resounding win propels him closer to the ultimate prize: The Canelo Alvarez payday, a dream even Berlanga held.

Edgar Berlanga’s worst fear came true

Ahead of the ‘Ring III’ event, Edgar Berlanga acknowledged that His Excellency favours the Slough native over him. Well, HE Alalshikh didn’t hide that fact, actively emphasizing his plans for Sheeraz throughout the buildup to the fight. And as soon as the 26-year-old registered the massive win, the Saudi Royal got to work.

He took to his X, giving Sheeraz his seal of approval, tweeting, “Hamzah now deserves Canelo in 2026🔥🥊.” Well, given that Canelo Alvarez is employed by Riyadh Season till 2026, if His Excellency makes that match, he won’t have any other choice. And with even Sheeraz onboard, the clash seems imminent.

In the post-fight interview, the Slough native called out the Mexican, claiming his prize. “If I do get the opportunity to fight him, it won’t be one of those where I try to nick it on points,” he said. The 26-year-old made it clear that he would maintain the same relentless strategy he displayed against Berlanga. “I will stand in the middle of him and have it out. Whoever lands first, I suppose they’re gonna knock out, don’t they?” he declared, making his intentions clear.

Well, currently, Canelo is focused on his September 13th blockbuster fight against Terence Crawford. Another crowning moment for His Excellency. However, after that, his 2026 seems rather simple with Chris Eubank Jr. and Hamzah Sheeraz rumoured to be his opponents. Because, despite their impressive performances, the undisputed 168 champion is a different beast, just ask Edgar Berlanga. Where do you think the Nuyorican boxer goes from here?