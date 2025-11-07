Edgar Berlanga’s Hit List Ignored as Fans Fixate on Jake Paul for His Next Fight

Edgar Berlanga may have suffered some brutal setbacks, but his focus is firmly on the road ahead. Back in July, ‘The Chosen One’ was stopped by Hamzah Sheeraz in a vicious fourth-round knockout. Just over three months later, Berlanga is already hunting for redemption. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is in search of a new opponent following the cancellation of his bout with Gervonta Davis, after Davis’ ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him.

Sheeraz, never one to miss a payday, quickly volunteered to step in for the now-postponed December event, boldly posting on X, “SEND THE CONTRACT.” But it seems ‘The Problem Child’ has left the Puerto Rican fighter on read. So this appears to have prompted Berlanga to turn the spotlight back on himself. He revealed a new hit list and asked his fans to help decide who should be next in his comeback fight.

Edgar Berlanga will fight anyone and everyone

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to X to drop a list of potential opponents – Jake Paul, Jose Armando Resendiz, Gabriel Rosado, Caleb Plant, Richardson Hitchins, and Hamzah Sheeraz – asking fans, “WHO’S NEXT? Comment and tag now.”

Interestingly, Berlanga spelled Sheeraz’s name as “HAMZAH CHEATRAZZ,” hinting he still believes the Brit cheated in their fight.

According to Ring Magazine, Edgar Berlanga and Resendiz’s teams were already in talks for a potential clash in early 2026. Still, it seems Berlanga wants to keep his options open.

His long-standing rivalry with Plant makes that matchup a natural fit, but logically, a bout with Resendiz makes the most sense. Resendiz recently defeated Caleb Plant, and a win over him could earn Berlanga the interim WBA title.

But the rest of the names on the list raise eyebrows.

Hitchins competes at super lightweight, making a sanctioned fight between the two nearly impossible unless someone changes weight classes. A rematch with Sheeraz seems unnecessary given how one-sided their first encounter was, and while facing Rosado is feasible, it wouldn’t deliver the main-event buzz Berlanga seeks.

As for Jake Paul, his next opponent remains unclear—though fans believe he’s the only realistic option on Berlanga’s list.

The Jake Paul fight would have been fun, says a fan

Berlanga might not have fared well against the best, but the entertainment value he brings to the table is on a different level. Now, combine that with Jake Paul’s trash talk. Well, at least one did. “You vs Jake would be fun. If not, we’ll take you vs Caleb Plant,” the user commented. ‘Sweet Hands’ could also use another opportunity to bounce back after his loss to Resendiz.

Another fan had a similar idea. “Should’ve been you & @jakepaul next week not no damn Nate Diaz… lol,” read the comment. However, MVP hasn’t confirmed who Paul’s opponent will be. Paul, of course, defeated Nate Diaz in 2023.

Meanwhile, one fan wanted Berlanga to settle his beef with Plant. “Berlanga vs Plant is the build-up we would love to see,” they wrote. The feud began when Berlanga insulted Plant during the press conference for Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga.

Then, some were confused as to why Berlanga would want to fight Sheeraz again. “Hamzah Sheeraz dude.. You just got knocked out by him. Why wouldn’t you want that back?” the user asked. However, as a boxer, Berlanga is well within his rights to demand a rematch, even though he might not deserve one.

One even poked fun at Berlanga for accusing Sheeraz of cheating. “Wait, so [you’re] claiming you lost cuz he cheated now.” Notably, after the fight last year, Berlanga’s wife claimed there was something allegedly odd with Sheeraz’s hand wrap, but nothing ultimately came out of it.

Edgar Berlanga has an interesting list of potential opponents, but it’s more likely that he shared it for some attention ahead of who he ends up fighting. Whether he ever fights someone like Jake Paul is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, who do you think he should fight?