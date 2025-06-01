Edgar Berlanga Sums Up Caleb Plant’s Loss in 2-Word Jab After Jose Armando Resendiz Upset

Edgar Berlanga has never shied away from trash talk, often seizing any and every opportunity to belittle his rivals and detractors. And former interim WBA super middleweight champion Caleb Plant has just handed him the perfect ammunition to continue his attacks following his fight against Jose Armando Resendiz hours earlier.

If you were watching the event at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas live, you know Plant suffered a shocking upset, derailing his hopes of landing a high-profile bout against Jermall Charlo. The match began with both fighters showing early aggression, but by the middle rounds, Resendiz had seized control. He forced the 32-year-old onto the back foot with a flurry of heavy shots and relentless pressure.

Ultimately, the 26-year-old Mexican walked away with a split decision victory. Two judges scored it 116-112 for Resendiz, while the third gave Plant a narrow 115-113 edge. Shortly after the result was declared, Berlanga, who has had a long-standing rivalry with Caleb Plant, took to X and delivered a stinging two-word jab, “YOU SOFT!”

This latest jab comes on the heels of Berlanga’s recent appearance on the Cigar Talk podcast with Naji, where he vented his longstanding animosity toward Plant. “He’s a b***h bro. Yo, I’m telling you bro, if we was in jail, that n***a be washing my drawers bro. I’ll be like, ‘Yo, wash my drawers n***a.’ He’d wash my socks,” Berlanga said. When Naji tried to defend Plant, Berlanga doubled down, “He’s soft, n***a. He’s soft.”

The 32-year-old had initially responded to Edgar Berlanga’s attack during his appearance on Cigar Talk before tonight’s fight, stating, “If he truly feels like I’m soft, I think everybody in boxing agrees that that’s a big fight with a lot on stake, a lot of money to be made for both of us. And if he really felt like I was soft or if I was trash or all the things that he says, I feel like that fight would have already been made by now.”

Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time Plant has accused Berlanga of avoiding a fight against him.

Caleb Plant claims Edgar Berlanga is dodging him

While his latest loss may hurt or boost his chances of landing a fight against Berlanga, he has remained vocal while expressing his thoughts on Berlanga dodging a fight against him. Before the fight, Plant told The Ring, “I tried making a fight with Berlanga, but he seems to be a part of the witness protection program.”

“He doesn’t want any smoke. Everybody knows that I have been wanting that fight,” Plant continued. With the Jermall Charlo fight now up in smoke, it’s unclear what the future holds for the 32-year-old former IBF super middleweight champion. However, he felt Berlanga should be able to defeat Hamzah Sheeraz on July 12.

“I don’t know, [the chances] are probably good. Sheeraz is moving up from middleweight,” Plant said about Berlanga’s chances against Sheeraz. “But who knows? That’s for them to figure out. We can speculate, but they need to figure it out once the bell rings.”

That being said, Caleb Plant has once again found himself on the losing end of a fight, recording his third career loss. It’s yet to be seen where his career will head from here. Still, a fight against Berlanga isn’t impossible, as he may be swayed by Plant’s falling status in the division. Do you think the fight will ever happen?