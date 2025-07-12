Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

July 12th might be the most pivotal moment in Edgar Berlanga’s short yet electrifying professional career. After Canelo Alvarez‘s loss, ‘The Chosen One’ has been looking a bit lost, and an emphatic win can revive his career. Maybe even earn him that rematch against ‘Cinnamon’ that he desperately desires.

However, in front of him stands Hamzah Sheeraz, whose rise to the top has been astronomical. Interestingly, it is quite similar to Berlanga. The British talent made waves in the middleweight division before an unexpected draw against Carlos Adames stopped his march. In an unexpected twist, instead of pursuing a rematch, Sheeraz jumped to 168 pounds, sharing his rival’s goal: a showdown with Canelo Alvarez. So, as the pair take on each other at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, with the same motive, there are bound to be fireworks, and only one can walk out as the victor.

Predicting Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheereaz: Who has better stats and record?

In terms of records, the duo has similar trajectories with little separating them. Edgar Berlanga made his debut in 2016 and immediately caught everyone’s eye due to his destructive power. The knockout artist ended 16 consecutive fights early before that streak ended in 2021. However, despite a momentary blip in KO streak, the Florida native kept on racking up the wins, ultimately earning that Canelo payday.

Despite a valiant effort, Berlanga wasn’t able to topple ‘Cinnamon’, and to this day that remains the only blemish on his record. He steps into the bout with a stellar 23-1 record, including 18 knockouts, boasting a 78.26% KO rate.

On the other hand, Hamzah Sheeraz’s entry to the professional circuit in 2017 was not that explosive. During his early fights, he struggled to finish fights early. However, in 2019, something changed as Britton earned 15 consecutive KO wins before that controversial Adames fight. It will be his first outing at 168. However, his 21-0-1 record, with a 77.27% knockout rate, suggests he is ready.

But boxing is never as simple as the numbers. So, let’s take a closer look at the elements that might shift the course of this clash.

Berlanga vs. Sheeraz height, weight, reach comparison, and more

The physical dimensions are one aspect where the Slough native holds a clear edge over Edgar Berlanga. Standing at 6’3(191 cm), he edges over a 6’1(185 cm) Berlanga massively. The reach follows the same pattern as his 75 inches (191 cm) reach, outpacing Berlanga’s 73-inch (185 cm) span by 6 cm, further emphasizing his physical edge. At the official weigh-in, both fighters stepped on the scale at 167.6 pounds, making this a tough fight to predict.

The odds may be slightly better, but they still don’t provide a definitive advantage, making this a near 50-50 battle. Sheeraz stands as the favorite at -155 odds, but Berlanga is closing in with +125 odds. Conversely, professional boxers and experts view the 28-year-old as the frontrunner, citing his extensive experience in the super middleweight division. Get ready for an explosive showdown as high stakes and fierce competition set the stage for an unforgettable battle.

Both fighters will charge out, ready to land powerful blows and claim the early-round momentum. With their fierce approaches, they’re set to go for an early knockout. Given their resilience, it wouldn’t be surprising if the fight goes the full distance. Who do you believe will emerge victorious tonight? Who will come out on top: Edgar Berlanga or Hamzah Sheeraz?