Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Walkout Songs: List of Ring Walk Music Shakur Stevenson and Undercard Boxers Have Used Before

A commanding ring walk reveals the fighter’s mentality, setting the stage for the battle ahead. Their demeanor, confidence, and choice of music can unnerve opponents and set the tone for the entire arena. For many fighters, the ring walk transcends mere entrance; it’s a bold declaration of identity and conviction. When the stakes are high and an undisputed crown is on the line, that entrance becomes nearly as vital as the preparation itself. The question stands: What songs will Shakur Stevenson, William Zepeda, Edgar Berlanga, Hamzah Sheeraz, and the undercard fighters select for their ring walks at tonight’s much-anticipated event at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens?

Shakur Stevenson steps into the ring, his unbeaten record and reputation at stake, ready to assert his dominance over Turki Alalshikh. Meanwhile, Edgar Berlanga is on a quest for redemption, eyeing that long-awaited rematch with Canelo Álvarez. The stakes are monumental, with legacy and pride on the line in both the co-main and main events. The pressure is at an all-time high. What better way to ramp up the tension and excitement than with a powerful walkout song? Now, let’s dive into the tracks these fighters have relied on in the past.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz: Ring Walk Songs

Speaking of Edgar Berlanga, during his clash with Canelo Álvarez in September 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he made a grand entrance accompanied by rapper Arcangel, who performed “Flow Cabron” live. Joining him for the walkout were the hip-hop group Terror Squad and close friend Fat Joe, adding extra flair to the moment. While no official details about his walkout music for tonight’s bout have been released, considering the stakes, Edgar Berlanga is expected to deliver another high-impact entrance to match his must-win mindset.

via Imago

As for Hamzah Sheeraz, during his bout against Tyler Denny last year at Wembley Stadium, the undefeated Brit chose “Eastender” by Morrisson as his walkout track. While there’s been no confirmation of his music choice for tonight’s U.S. debut, his admiration for Morrisson makes it likely he’ll stick to a similarly gritty and energetic sound.

Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda and Undercard: Ring Walk Music

As he prepares for his final fight under the Matchroom Boxing banner, Shakur Stevenson not only needs to deliver a strong performance in the ring but also prove that he can headline exciting, money-generating events. Part of that package includes setting the right tone with a walkout song that energizes the crowd and reflects his mindset. While Stevenson hasn’t revealed what track he’ll use this time, a look at his past entrances might offer a clue about what fans can expect.

via Imago

Take his bout against Shuichiro Yoshino in April 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark. In that fight, the Newark native walked to the ring accompanied by American rapper and songwriter Finese2Tymes, who performed his track “Back End” live. Later that year, in November 2023, Stevenson took on Edwin De Los Santos at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While the bout itself proved to be a tough challenge, Stevenson entered the arena in style, walking out to “Show Da World,” a song by Boosie Badazz, Trill Family, and Webbie. For his July 2024 fight against Artem Harutyunyan, Shakur Stevenson once again made a statement with his entrance. He walked out alongside rapper G Herbo and fellow boxing star Terence Crawford, with G Herbo delivering a live performance. However, for his most recent bout against late replacement Josh Padley, Stevenson surprised fans by choosing a more playful track: “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from Disney’s The Lion King. The choice was a lighthearted departure from his usual gritty style, but it resonated with fans and added a unique flair to the event.

On the other hand, there’s little known about William Zepeda’s past walkout songs. The undefeated Mexican fighter, who enters tonight’s clash with a record of 33-0 and 27 knockouts, is gearing up for his first opportunity to win the WBC lightweight title. Meanwhile, in one of the undercard bouts, Alberto Puello is set to face Subriel Matías. While no walkout song has been confirmed for Puello this time, he previously entered to “El del Medio de los Chichos” by Estopa in his March fight against Sandor Martin at Barclays Center. With high stakes across the card, the question is, who are you backing to come out on top tonight?