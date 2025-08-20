$80M Jake Paul on Alert as Eddie Hearn Confirms Anthony Joshua Fight Status

Jake Paul looks like he will get exactly what he wants when it comes to his next boxing match. After dispatching a retired legend, Mike Tyson, and former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the YouTuber-turned-boxer wants to make his mark in boxing in a big way by taking on one of the sport’s top stars, who’s also in his prime, Anthony Joshua.

The former WBA, WBO, and IBF champion recently suffered a loss against Daniel Dubois, getting knocked out in the fifth round. So, Anthony Joshua needs to come back with a bang, but it seems it won’t be any ordinary boxing opponent. It will, in fact, be Jake Paul because ‘AJ’s promoter has given the green light for the boxing match.

Eddie Hearn Confirms Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul Is ON Bar One Concern

The attention and the money that come with fighting Jake Paul seem to have attracted Anthony Joshua. It’s interesting that the YouTuber-turned-boxer wants to fight the English heavyweight star, who is almost 30 pounds heavier than him. He’s already made his millions and now reportedly has a net worth of around $80 million. So for many people, his decision has been a surprising one. Meanwhile, ‘AJ’ has no intention of treating a fight against Paul any less seriously than he does while preparing for other top boxing contenders.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn recently claimed that the discussions are going in the right direction, with both Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua interested in their potential matchup. There are certain business decisions to be made as well, but before that, all the parties are trying to finalize the date. Despite the positive update, Hearn did express a bit of concern about the possibility of Paul pulling out at the last minute.

“If we take this fight, it’s a real fight. We’re not going in there as an exhibition or a YouTube match. AJ’s going to prepare like he’s fighting a world champion, and he’s going to go in and he’s going to demolish him, and we’re going to move on,” Eddie Hearn told ‘The Stomping Ground’.

“The only thing that can stop this fight from happening right now is Jake Paul all of a sudden not wanting to do it or not fancying it. That’s the only thing; otherwise, this fight is happening,” the Matchroom Boxing chief added. “[We’re] just locking in the date. Obviously, there’s some broadcast conversations as well that need to take place. But that can come once everything’s agreed.”

Some fans are concerned about Jake Paul’s decision to fight Anthony Joshua. Given the massive size difference, they don’t believe he’s got a realistic chance to beat the Englishman. But one of Paul’s former rivals claimed that he has the ability to shock the world.

Paul’s Former Rival Backs Him to Beat Joshua

Former rival-turned-friend of Jake Paul, UFC legend Tyron Woodley, seems pretty high on the former Disney star against Anthony Joshua. The former welterweight champion believes that the social media star’s speed can be very advantageous to him against a massive ‘AJ’. Moreover, Woodley also claimed that Paul has enough power to shut Joshua’s lights out.

“Like I said before, he is faster, he is probably gonna be more agile, he’s probably gonna run around from AJ a little bit and try to get a shot in, but he’s still got power,” Tyron Woodley told the Action Network. “You can’t tell me if he hit AJ flush on the chin, there’s no chance he could knock him down. There’s a big chance he could do that.”

Well, Eddie Hearn’s concerns about Jake Paul possibly pulling out in the future are definitely legit, as fans believe that not only is fighting Anthony Joshua a reckless decision, but a win over a YouTuber would also do no good for the former champion. What do you think? Should Jake Paul go ahead with the fight or pull out of the whole ordeal? Drop your comments below.