Emiliano Vargas Addresses Viral Rumors After His Brothers Get Into Physical Altercation in a Hotel Lobby

Emiliano Vargas has broken the silence after his brothers made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Fernando Vargas Jr. and his younger brother, Amado Vargas, were captured in a video engaged in a physical altercation in the lobby of the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. While the exact cause of the brawl remains unclear, it quickly sparked widespread speculation.

Many online observers suggested the fight stemmed from allegations involving the 29-year-old‘s girlfriend, who was rumored to have been involved with the younger Vargas brother. According to the speculation, Fernando allegedly discovered the situation, leading to the public confrontation in front of multiple witnesses. But how much truth is there to these claims?

Emiliano Vargas hints at minor disagreement

Since the altercation, Boxing n BBQ shared the video on X, hoping the rumors were false. That’s when Emiliano Vargas joined the conversation to clarify the situation. “Rumors are [cap] people love drama,” he wrote, denying rumors of infidelity. “Do I condone my brothers fighting? Not at all.”

He reminded people that they forget that they too have families. “The ones pointing fingers forget they have family they couldn’t even be in the same room in together,” he concluded his message. Meanwhile, Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado Vargas themselves haven’t shared statements about the incident.

The Vargas brothers come from a boxing lineage, as their father, Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, is a former world champion and is often considered a legend of the sport. ‘El Feroz’ was a two-time light middleweight champion, having fought the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Félix Trinidad, Shane Mosley, and Ike Quartey.

The incident comes months after Fernando Vargas Jr.’s adversity.

Fernando Vargas Jr. tasted defeat for the first time

Back in September, Vargas Jr. was undefeated and was widely considered a fast-rising prospect. However, he was matched against Irish star Calum Walsh on the undercard of the highly publicized Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight in September.

Despite putting on a great fight, which shattered the illusion that Walsh is untouchable, Vargas Jr. suffered his first career loss via unanimous decision. His current professional record stands at 17-1, with no public information about his next trip to the squared circle.

Meanwhile, his brother, Amado, last fought back in April 2025, where he defeated Angel Luna via third-round knockout. Amado currently remains undefeated and doesn’t appear to have any plans for a return to action in 2026 yet.

That said, the altercation between the Vargas brothers appears to have been the result of a brief, heated exchange. However, the possibility of a deeper, long-standing issue cannot be ruled out. As of now, the true cause of the confrontation remains unclear. What do you think really led to the incident?