Emotional Ryan Garcia Admits Lingering Issues After Hand Surgery

“Those who lost faith in me that is okay, to all the people turning your back on me, I say thank you God for cutting the grass for me, I will be back on top, I’ve been down before but with God I’ve always been able to rise again.” Ryan Garcia said just weeks ago. It’s a message that resonated with many, especially after criticism continued to pour in across social media following his May 2nd loss in the Fatal Fury event against Rolando Romero. With fans questioning his future and some prematurely declaring the end of his career, the pressure has been relentless. Even his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, suggested Garcia take the rest of the year off to focus on his mental well-being. But Ryan Garcia doesn’t seem ready to hit pause just yet.

Yesterday, Ryan Garcia posted a photo of his hand post-surgery on his Instagram story with a simple caption: “I’ll be back.” While many expected the 26-year-old to take time off and recuperate, his latest posts suggest otherwise. A few hours ago, he shared a screenshot of his own X post in his Instagram story, opening up about his internal battles. “I know a lot of men out there struggle to speak up. It’s hard. Facing what you’re going through mentally isn’t easy,” he wrote, offering a rare glimpse into the emotional weight he’s been carrying behind the scenes.

The Victorville native’s words cut deep, not just because they’re emotional, but because they come from a place of lived experience. “We’re taught to just push through, to grind, to bury the pain and keep moving like nothing’s wrong,” he wrote. “I’ve done that. I’ve been there.” For Garcia, the pain never truly left. Instead, it lingered, surfacing in ways that affected how he treated others, how he viewed himself, and how he saw the world. “I’ve battled heavy depression. I’ve faced mental demons most people wouldn’t even understand.” This isn’t just a passing phase, it’s something that’s haunted him for years.

Even as far back as 2022, the signs were there. During an emotional interview with Dan Canobbio on Inside Boxing Live, a then-23-year-old undefeated Garcia revealed the darkest chapter of his life. “When I was deep in it, I didn’t think I was gonna live,” he had admitted. He turned to drinking (something he said he never normally did) and eventually reached a point where he considered ending it all. That emotional spiral led him to withdraw from a scheduled fight against Javier Fortuna, citing the need to prioritize his mental health. At the time, it shocked fans. Now, it all makes tragic sense.

In the X post, reflecting on the lessons he’s learned, Ryan Garcia doubled down on his message to other men silently suffering. “And I just want to say to any man feeling alone in this — I see you. I feel that emptiness,” he wrote. “You are seen. We have to keep talking about this. Men are dying in silence.” “Suicide, addiction — it’s killing us,” he added. “And the more we pretend we’re fine, the worse it gets. Silence is killing great men. Speak up. Keep fighting. You’re not weak for feeling pain — you’re strong for surviving it.” However, Ryan Garcia isn’t just speaking, he’s taking action too.

Ryan Garcia begins his climb back from the bottom

Just a day after sharing the image of his hand post-surgery, Ryan Garcia once again took to Instagram story to share a picture of himself prepping for a biking workout with the caption, “Let’s get back to it.” Clearly, King Ry isn’t looking to be sidelined for long. While he may not be able to throw punches just yet, he’s wasting no time staying active and focused, committed to rebuilding piece by piece. The message is loud and clear: Ryan Garcia plans to return the moment he gets the medical green light.

For now, the 24-2 boxer is shifting his focus to what he can control: cardio, conditioning, and mental clarity. Considering his well-documented endurance struggles in the fight against Rolando “Rolly” Romero, this might just be the perfect opportunity to fortify that weakness. Biking and roadwork come without the jarring impact of mitts or sparring, making them ideal for recovery. Still, a rushed comeback could backfire, and if Garcia chooses to ignore that risk, no one may be more disappointed than his own promoter.

Moreover, considering he mentioned plans to host a space to clear the air on several matters, largely because he hasn’t been very active in speaking out or sharing where things stand with him and his career, fans are hopeful they’ll finally get the clarity they’ve been waiting for. In the meantime, all they can do is hope and pray for his recovery and well-being. With that said, do you believe Ryan Garcia will make his way back to the ring? Or has his boxing career already reached its peak?