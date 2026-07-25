Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Fight Purses: How Much Are They Expected to Earn?

Fans of boxing, there’s nothing more exciting than the money talk as well as the fight itself in an event of this calibre. Three years since his brutal loss to Terrence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. will make his eagerly awaited comeback into the ring, and he’ll do so against Australia’s Tim Tszyu. Here we take a look at how much money is being offered in this event taking place in Sydney.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Have the Official Fight Purses for Spence vs Tszyu Been Confirmed?

Not officially. Neither camp has put out a formal purse announcement, although the fight has repeatedly been tied to a $15 million card budget, and reports say both men are walking into multi-million-pound paydays. The money chatter has also become part of the storyline itself, with Tszyu saying that $20 million changed Errol Spence Jr.’s mindset ahead of this comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Is Errol Spence Jr. Expected to Earn and Why Is He Getting the Larger Purse?

Spence is believed to be taking home the larger guaranteed purse, as is standard for the bigger commercial draw, even after his long layoff. At his peak, he was one of boxing’s elite operators, a former unified three-belt welterweight champion whose biggest paydays came against Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford. That resume still carries real cash value, and promoters know it. Considering the $15 million prize pool, he may walk away with as much as $5 million along with pay-per-view earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comeback angle matters too. Even in a new setting like Australia, Spence brings name value, headline power and the kind of history that helps anchor a major card. That is usually enough to push a former champion to the top of the purse sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago BOXING SPENCE TSZYU ARRIVAL, In a supplied image , boxers Errol Spence Jr left of USA and Tim Tszyu of Australia face off during a Grand Arrivals event in Sydney Tuesday, July 21, 2026, ahead of their bout on Sunday. PR IMAGE/Supplied by No Limit Boxing NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AAP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE FOR WHICH THE IMAGE WAS PROVIDED – FOR REPORTING ON THE EVENTS OR FACTS DEPICTED IN THE IMAGE. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AAP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE FOR WHICH THE IMAGE WAS PROVIDED – FOR REPORTING ON THE EVENTS OR FACTS DEPICTED IN THE IMAGE. SYDNEY NSW AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xx 20260722112767982769

How Much Is Tim Tszyu Expected to Earn and Is This a Career-Best Payday?

Tszyu is set for another career-best payday, and that fits the arc of his rise. He has built his name through pressure fights, strong gate appeal in Australia and a reputation for showing up when the stakes are loudest. This is the kind of night he has been chasing. Considering the prize pool, Tsyzu is expected to bag $2 million along with pay-per-view money. While this pales in comparison to his $10 million payday against Sebastian Fundora in 2024, he will still reportedly walk away with decent winnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hunger story writes itself. Undefeated on Australian soil, Tszyu gets a shot at the biggest win of his career against one of the sport’s most accomplished names. Even if Spence lands the bigger guaranteed purse, Tszyu’s side of the deal still looks like a major leap.

How Much Could Stephen Fulton Have Earned on the Undercard?

While former 122- and 126-pound world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. is out of the card due to missing weight, he could have commanded a purse well above standard supporting-fight money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the event’s overall $15 million budget and the market value of co-feature fighters, the former two-division champion’s estimated range could have fallen somewhere around $500,000. That is the kind of number reserved for names with title credentials, not just slots on a bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Do Spence and Tszyu’s Expected Purses Tonight Compare to Their Career-Best Paydays?

For Spence, the benchmark remains his undisputed clash against Terence Crawford in July 2023, which generated massive PPV revenue and is estimated to have earned him between $10 million and $15 million. This fight, by contrast, is a comeback card in Australia rather than a domestic U.S. PPV blockbuster, so it likely sits a step below that ceiling. Still, it is a serious payday for a fighter returning after a long break.

Tszyu’s estimated payday reflects his status as a homegrown star carrying an entire event with him. He will hope a victory will propel him to bounties closer to his career-high winnings in 2024. That is why this card feels expensive all the way through.