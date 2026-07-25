Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Knockout Ratio

The Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia, will witness history on Saturday as Errol Spence Jr. comes back from his 3-year layoff to face former 154-pound titleholder Tim Tszyu . Considering it will be Spence’s first match since his July 2023 defeat to Terence Crawford and his debut at middleweight, the upcoming match on Saturday has added significance.

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Let’s dive into the details about the comparison between the two and how they fare against each other.

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Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Tale of the Tape: Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Record

Spence and Tszyu both fare equally against each other. Spence is 36 years old while Tszyu is 31. Spence will arrive with a one-inch height advantage at 177 cm, while Tszyu stands at 174 cm. “The Truth” will jump from his previous weight of 146.5 (66.59 ) to meet Tszyu at 160

Notably, Spence will come in with a slight edge over Tszyu in reach. According to PBC, Spence boasts a 183 cm reach while Tszyu has 179 cm. In terms of record, Errol Spence stands at 29-1-0 and Tszyu at 27-3-0.

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So, the physical attributes of the two are not significantly different. It should be noted that Spence has an almost 97% win rate from his 29 professional bouts while Tszyu stands at 90%. So, Spence is at an advantage here. On the other hand, Tszyu has a slight edge in experience with 30 bouts. Each fighter will arrive with their set of advantages.

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Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Professional Boxing Record

Errol Spence Jr. holds a professional boxing record of 28 wins and 1 loss (22 KOs) , while Tim Tszyu is coming in with 27 wins and 3 losses (18 KOs) . Notably, before taking his three-year break, Spence spent years dominating the welterweight division as a unified champion. He had a few marquee wins over Yordenis Ugás, Danny García, and Shawn Porter, yet the nature of his loss to Terrence Crawford has raised doubts about his return.

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“There are definitely a lot of questions about how I’m going to come back,” Spence said. “I’m ready, and I’ve been training hard. There’s no pressure on me because I’m not trying to prove something to anybody. I’m looking to prove to myself that I still have it.”

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On the other hand, Tszyu remains highly active in all these years. Recently, he reportedly bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Denis Nurja in April 2026 to capture the vacant WBO International Middleweight title. On the other hand, Tszyu’s three career losses came during a turbulent stretch, dropping decisions and stoppages to Sebastian Fundora (twice) and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

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On Saturday, both are motivated to regain dominance against each other. “Errol is Errol. He does things his own way,” Tszyu said at Thursday’s final press conference.

Tale of the Tape Comparison: Who Has the Edge in Power, Reach, and Experience?

While both fighters boast huge experience, fans would be more eager to know how each other would fare in Saturday’s face-off. In terms of reach, Spence holds the edge. On the other hand, Tszyu has the gift of youth, activity, and natural comfort at higher weights.

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Spence is known more for his brute power and heavy, devastating hands and a destructive body attack. During his prime phase, he averaged a 44% connect rate. On the other hand, Tszyu relies more on relentless punches in addition to great snap and high work rate rather than being a one-punch knockout artist. So, while Spence walks opponents down with heavy single-shot follow-throughs, Tszyu overwhelms with high-volume pressure and sharp hooks.

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While Spence’s boasts a meaty offense, his struggles against Crawford’s work rate and constant switching raised many questions. With Tszyu also presenting a similar, albeit not that complex, puzzle, Spence might have to dig deep.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Head-to-Head Stats Comparison

Spence holds a 78.57% KO rate, whereas Tszyu maintains a power-punching style with 18 career knockouts. The former is moving up to the heavier middleweight/light-middleweight landscape following a long layoff since his July 2023 bout against Terence Crawford, while Tszyu has campaigned actively around the 154-pound division. Tszyu may have an age advantage over Spence in the fight, but lacks experience.

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“I respect what he’s done and achieved, but there come times in people’s journey where they’ve had enough. I think I’ve picked the right time to face Errol. I want to punch him everywhere as hard as I can. It’s not personal, but of course I want to make this his last fight,” Tszyu stated.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Prediction: Who Will Win the Middleweight Showdown?

For instance, if Spence retains even 80% of his prime form, which includes technical precision, a southpaw jab, and superior defense, he could dominate the arena. Considering his last outing against a southpaw ended in a knockout, he might relish his chances against an orthodox fighter.

“This is gonna be a really close fight. Gonna be really competitive, I think. A lot to lose for both fighters. I think Spence will win it in a 12-round decision,” Spence’s trainer Ronnie Shields said.

However, on the other hand, if Spence’s reflexes have eroded or the weight jump compromises his speed, Tszyu’s relentless forward pressure and physical conditioning could overwhelm the veteran. This could lead to a franchise-defining hometown victory for the Australian.

Let’s now see what history would be created on Saturday.