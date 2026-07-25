Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Fulton and Others Before Australia Boxing Match

Anticipation is rising as Errol Spence Jr. returns from a three‑year layoff to face Tim Tszyu in Australia on Saturday. And what could be better than an entrance song to elevate the match? Walkout songs set the tone, fuel crowd energy, and often reflect a fighter’s identity. From Spence’s hip‑hop mashups to Tszyu’s dramatic rebirth themes, entrances can be as memorable as the fight itself.

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Spence’s love for hip-hop mashups

Errol Spence Jr. has built a signature style around Dallas artists and regional performers. He frequently uses regional hip-hop artists and custom live performances for his ring walks, most notably entering with BigXthaPlug performing “Texas” and Yella Beezy performing “That’s On Me.” Against Terence Crawford, Spence again leaned on BigXthaPlug to rep his home state. In 2022, he doubled down on his Texas roots by bringing a local high school marching band alongside Yella Beezy for his bout with Yordenis Ugas.

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Reportedly, Spence plans to collaborate with a local Indigenous Australian musician for his entrance against Tszyu, an evolution of his tradition of blending regional pride with live performances.

Tim Tszyu’s preference for dramatic and intense entrances

A headlining walkout song used by Tszyu was “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent, “Down Under” by Men at Work, and “Till I Collapse” by Eminem.

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With his rebrand from “The Soul Taker” to “The Phoenix,” Tszyu has shifted toward heavy, orchestral, dramatic build‑ups meant to symbolize rebirth.

Imago BOXING SPENCE TSZYU ARRIVAL, In a supplied image , boxers Errol Spence Jr left of USA and Tim Tszyu of Australia face off during a Grand Arrivals event in Sydney Tuesday, July 21, 2026, ahead of their bout on Sunday. PR IMAGE/Supplied by No Limit Boxing NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AAP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE FOR WHICH THE IMAGE WAS PROVIDED – FOR REPORTING ON THE EVENTS OR FACTS DEPICTED IN THE IMAGE. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AAP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE FOR WHICH THE IMAGE WAS PROVIDED – FOR REPORTING ON THE EVENTS OR FACTS DEPICTED IN THE IMAGE. SYDNEY NSW AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xx 20260722112767982769

This transformation accelerated during his 2021 fight against Dennis Hogan, where he staged one of his most memorable entrances before a home crowd. Tszyu entered the ring with “Hypnotize” by Hip Hop great The Notorious B.I.G. in the background. However, staying true to his dramatic entrances, “Another One Bites The Dust“ by the British rock band Queen was also played.

Stephen Fulton’s diverse playlists

Stephen Fulton is not on this card, but his past entrances illustrate how fighters use music to project identity.

Fulton’s playlists include a live performance from Philadelphia rapper Skrilla to Shinsuke Nakamura’s iconic WWE entrance theme. Back in 2023, Fulton walked out to the song “Nakamura” by Lil Uzi Vert against Naoya Inoue. He featured a live performance from Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, who walked him to the ring for their WBC Featherweight title bout.

During his 2021 PBC championship runs, Fulton often relied on unreleased tracks and live accompaniments from independent Philadelphia rap artists, a signature style meant to represent his city on the world stage.

Liam Paro’s grand walkouts

Apart from Tszyu, Liam Paro is another headlining Australian star in the event. He traditionally makes his grand ring walk to the iconic rock anthem “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses . This high-energy theme has become a staple for his biggest career bouts, matching his aggressive fighting style and his “Croc Hunter” persona.

In his world title defense against Lewis Crocker, Paro made a highly talked-about entrance by walking out to a tropical house track produced by Kygo. That entrance also featured a live vocal accompaniment by Australian singer Conrad Sewell. So, before the Australian event, we again expect some local Australian tracks to go live during Paro’s entry. Let’s now see how that compares to Spence’s hip-hop and Tszyu’s dramatism.

Jermall Charlo carries Houston vibes

Charlo famously walks out to “Mo City Freestyle” by Houston rapper Z-Ro, frequently utilizing live local hip-hop artists to honor his hometown roots against Brandon Adams at the NRG Arena in Houston. He notably favors underground and prominent Houston rap tracks (such as music by Travis Scott and local-themed entries) to define his ring entrances.

As fight night approaches, fans will be watching not just for punches but for the soundtracks that set the stage.