Evander Holyfield Sends Manny Pacquiao a Message Amid Concerns Over Boxing Return

“Manny Pacquiao sprinting up steep hills at 46 years old. Pacquiao fights Barrios in one month. This is kinda insane, I feel like if PacMan beats Barrios, that’s gonna set up a fight with him and Tank 🤔could y’all imagine Pacquiao Vs Tank?” That’s what Claressa Shields recently wrote, sharing her excitement as well as concern over Manny Pacquiao’s intense training regimen in the lead up to his return. As the countdown continues, now less than five weeks until Manny Pacquiao faces Mario Barrios in Las Vegas, support continues to build for the Filipino icon despite the 16-year age difference between the two combatants.

Yesterday, Pacquiao’s longtime trainer Freddie Roach posted a 20-slide carousel on Instagram, captioning it, “It’s been a busy week with @mannypacquiao and the team 🇵🇭 #TeamPacquiao … Photos by @lucasnoonan.” And it has indeed been a packed schedule for the veteran boxing coach, as Manny Pacquiao appears to be tackling his training with the same intensity that defined his peak years. Since confirming his summer comeback, interest around the 62-8 boxer’s every move has skyrocketed. Reporters have swarmed his training sessions at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, while fans spot him running the streets and foothills of Los Angeles. Despite the four-year hiatus, it’s as if he never left the sport.

“I believe fighting with Barrios we can give a good fight and entertain the fans. Barrios is a good fighter, also. He’s a champion,” Manny Pacquiao told Premier Boxing Champions host and boxing analyst Brian Campbell. “You know me, I always bring surprises. Like what I did before, I have to train hard and make sure I’m 100% conditioned for the fight.” And his intense training methods are proof that he’s staying true to his word.

Earlier this month, Manny Pacquiao took to Instagram to share a 20-photo carousel with the caption: “Eye of the Tiger. Heart of a Lion. 🥊🔥,” referring to the iconic Rocky series. The post captured the gritty essence of his comeback, training on the streets, surrounded by kids and fans, channeling the same underdog spirit that made Rocky a cultural touchstone. Manny Pacquiao even doubled down by resharing the post on his Instagram Story, soundtracked by Survivor’s classic anthem “Eye of the Tiger,” fully embracing the cinematic narrative of resilience and redemption.

As a result, when the boxing community happened upon Freddie Roach’s recent post, it drew widespread attention from fans, and it even caught the eye of former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Manny Pacquiao’s fight is far from over

Evander Holyfield showed his support for Manny Pacquiao’s comeback with a simple yet powerful “👏” comment on Instagram, applauding what the Filipino legend and the coaching great are attempting to achieve ahead of the July 19 showdown. Holyfield, who was 48 when he last fought and won via a 10th-round TKO over the experienced Brian Nielsen, knows firsthand what it takes to fight at an advanced age. Seeing PacMan still sharp and relentless at 46, The Real Deal likely sees shades of his own final chapter in the eight-division world champion. And perhaps, like many others, he believes this could be an easy win for PacMan.

Fans have echoed that sentiment online, with one writing, “The Legendary. And Only.” It’s a fitting tribute to Manny Pacquiao, who once said he aims to be “an inspiration to kids and to people who love boxing.” That motivation remains at the heart of his return. The fact that so many fans and former champions still believe in his ability speaks volumes about his enduring legacy.

Another fan chimed in with, “The best in the world! 🇲🇽🇵🇭,” and Manny Pacquiao himself reinforced that belief in a recent statement to GIVEMESPORT: “The fire, determination and eagerness to work hard is still there. I’m still enjoying running the mountains. Not every fighter has this feeling. I’ve been through so many big fights in my career, and I’m still here.”

That’s the mindset of a true great. And as the world gears up for his return at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the excitement is palpable. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Go Manny! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👊🏻👊🏻.” Having said that, can Manny Pacquiao turn this comeback into a statement victory and carve out yet another piece of history? What do you think?