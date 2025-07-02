Even Mario Barrios Is Concerned About Manny Pacquiao’s Age Ahead of His Concerning Comeback

It’s astonishing to think Manny Pacquiao made his professional debut all the way back in 1995. Now, three decades later, in 2025, the boxing icon is returning from a four-year hiatus to challenge for the WBC welterweight title. That kind of longevity is something most athletes only dream of, especially in boxing, where one punch can end a career. At 46, Manny Pacquiao is aiming to become the oldest welterweight champion in history, rewriting his own previous record. But despite his drive, his comeback has sparked concern.

Some believe Manny Pacquiao chose Mario Barrios on June 19th for a very specific reason. Given how Barrios earned the title, along with what critics perceive as a modest résumé and limited skill set, many view him as a safer opponent. However, the doubts surrounding the matchup have even reached Barrios himself. And in a recent interview with FightHype, the WBC champion addressed the narrative and admitted he’s aware of the concerns surrounding Manny Pacquiao’s long layoff.

“Yeah, I think inactivity, you know for most fighters, even in their prime, it plays a big factor in their fights.” Mario Barrios admitted during a recent interview. “But you know, especially given his age, you know, I think we are just going to see on Friday night.” Still, the 30-year-old emphasized that he’s not dwelling on those concerns during camp. Instead, he’s focused on preparing for the best version of Manny Pacquiao possible, refusing to let questions about age or ring rust affect his mindset ahead of their WBC welterweight title clash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago June 3, 2025, Los Angeles, Calif, USA: June 3, 2025,Los Angeles,Ca. — Hall of Fame boxing legend Manny ÃoePacmanÃ Pacquiao and WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario ÃoeEl AztecaÃ Barrios pictured attend the Los Angeles press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of their main event showdown taking place Saturday, July 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAf136 20250603_aap_f136_030 Copyright: xChrisxFarinax

AD

So while Barrios acknowledged the challenges posed by Manny Pacquiao’s long layoff and age, there are voices in the boxing world who believe the Filipino legend’s health isn’t a pressing concern. Even former champion and boxing analyst Sergio Mora recently weighed in, saying, “I don’t think he’s going to be at any danger of risking his health or anything like that, especially against Mario Barrios… Pacquiao is going to be just fine against Mario Barrios.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless, one thing is certain. If the 29-2 boxer manages to defeat the eight-division world champion, it would significantly elevate his résumé. And with plans already in motion to move up a weight class, the San Antonio native will have no shortage of challengers waiting. But the bigger question is: What’s next for Manny Pacquiao?

Manny Pacquiao teases next move after Mario Barrios clash

The only eight-division champion in boxing history, the only fighter to hold lineal titles in five weight classes, the first to claim belts across four different decades, the non-American with the most pay-per-view buys, and a three-time Ring/BWAA Fighter of the Year, Manny Pacquiao is, quite literally, a walking record book. Arguably one of the most gifted fighters ever to lace up gloves, many wonder. But what more could he possibly have left to prove?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After keeping his true intentions under wraps, Manny Pacquiao finally opened up during a media workout on Wednesday. “I think I have two or three more fights left. I feel like I could do this for another couple of years. But I’m just taking it one at a time,” he said, emphasizing that he still believes he can compete at the highest level. “My goal is to be the oldest champion and retire as a champion,” Pacquiao declared, setting his sights on Bernard Hopkins’ record.

“This fight is very important to me because it’s history. I believe I’d be the first Hall of Famer to win another world title, and I’d also break my own record as the oldest welterweight world champion,” he further added. Now, such a victory would also make him the second-oldest champion ever, just behind Bernard Hopkins, who won a light heavyweight title at 48. However, to surpass Hopkins’ all-time record, Manny Pacquiao would need to hold the belt until March 21, 2028, over two and a half years from now. A tall task, but many in the boxing world still believe the PacMan has enough gas left to pull it off. With that said, do you think Manny Pacquiao will be able to live up to his words?