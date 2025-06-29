Everyone’s on the Same Page About Devin Haney After Brian Norman Fight Update

In the past few weeks, Brian Norman Jr. has emerged as one of the most dangerous boxers courtesy of his devastating KO victory over Jin Sasaki. The devastating right hook caught the attention of the whole combat world, including the former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

The rivalry heated up right after Norman’s victory over Sasaki when the former called out The Dream. At first, Haney dismissed the callout, claiming Decatur native wasn’t in his league. Yet, after seeing the KO of the year contender, the 26-year-old shifted his position, and the blockbuster clash is now confirmed.

Recently, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh hinted at putting together a super card in November. And according to Ring Magazine, it seems like Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. will headline that card. “Brian Norman and Devin Haney will meet for the WBO welterweight title in November in Riyadh, Turki Alalshikh announced,” the post read.

This bout will mark Devin Haney’s first fight in the 147-pound welterweight division, actively stepping into his third weight class after securing five titles in the lightweight and super lightweight divisions. On paper, it seems like an interesting fight between two contrasting styles. However, the recent form tells a different story.

While Norman Jr. just showcased his career-best performance, Devin Haney is rebounding from a lackluster showing. His May 2nd bout against Jose Carlos Ramirez was a dull affair, predictably met with harsh criticism from fans and analysts. Consequently, after such a letdown, he needed a spark to shift public opinion. Fortunately, this upcoming fight seems the ideal opportunity, as fans flooded Ring Magazine’s post comments with overwhelming praise for the 26-year-old.

Devin Haney gets the stamp of approval

A fan wrote, “Shoutout to Devin Haney doesn’t shy away from fighting the best,” praising Haney’s commitment to building a lasting legacy. Another fan echoed the sentiment and added, “Very tough fight for Devin. Much respect for taking in big fights!” Indeed, stepping up to challenge a top-form champion in his debut at a heavier weight class is a bold move. While it carries risks, simply embracing such a daunting challenge is a remarkable achievement.

Another fan, acknowledging Devin Haney’s efforts to prove himself, wrote, “Say what you want about Haney but this kid never ducks a fight. He takes all the toughest fights 👏.” The Dream burst onto the lightweight scene alongside Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez, and Ryan Garcia. While Daviss still remains at 135 pounds and Garcia is sidelined by injury for an indefinite period, Haney and Teo are the only ones pushing their limits constantly.

Amidst the sea of Devin Haney supporters, one fan gave props to the WBO Welterweight champion as well. He commented, “🔥🔥🔥What a match up… Brian Norman is about to introduce himself to the rest of the world who are not pure boxing fans 💪,” declaring this matchup as a perfect opportunity for 22-0 to become a household name in boxing.

While most fans championed their preferred boxer between the two, neutral observers were thrilled for this electrifying showdown. “Boxing is back,” one fan wrote, declaring it as one of the best showdowns of the year.

Indeed, a clash between Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. sounds like a dream matchup on paper. One of the best defensive boxers against one of the most destructive combat sport athletes. If the duo approaches this fight with a correct and aggressive mindset, fans are in for a treat. What do you think?

