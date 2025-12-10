Ex-Boxing World Champ Jumps In to Defend Justin Bieber as Past Accident Resurfaces

Celebrity status often comes with a curse, and pop star Justin Bieber knows that better than most. The 31-year-old has had his fair share of tense encounters with paparazzi over the years, but a few moments stand out more than others. One such incident dates back to 2017, when Bieber was involved in an accident with a paparazzo—an episode that has recently resurfaced.

Amid the renewed discussion, former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring has stepped in to offer his perspective. Despite being less than a month away from his showdown with Joshua Pagan for the WBO NABO lightweight title, the southpaw couldn’t help but weigh in on Bieber’s resurfaced controversy.

Jamel Herring raises an important question

So, the incident in question dates back to July 2017 when Bieber left City Church in Beverly Hills. A swarm of paparazzi crowded his truck as he was leaving. And in the chaos, a photographer was accidentally run over. Bieber immediately stopped, checked on the injured man, and stayed to cooperate fully with the police.

Paramedics arrived, treated the 57-year-old, and transported him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The photographer later acknowledged it was an accident and praised Bieber’s compassion. The incident reinforced the growing calls for stricter regulations on paparazzi behavior to prevent similar situations.

‘Danny’ on X shared the clip, which promptly attracted Herring’s eye. He quickly quoted one of the paparazzi in the video and raised a question of his own. “‘Why are you driving so far?’… Why are you in the way?! 🤨” Herring asked. While Herring might not have reached the sort of stardom Bieber has achieved, he is well aware of such situations.

Regardless, this isn’t the first incident where Bieber found himself at odds with the media.

Justin Bieber went on a tirade against paparazzi

Bieber went on a heated tirade against paparazzi in Palm Springs, California, while heading into a coffee shop back in April. In a video obtained by TMZ, the ‘Yummy’ singer immediately covered his face upon noticing photographers recording him. When one greeted him with a “Good morning,” Bieber snapped back, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?”

He then mocked the group, repeating, “Money, money, money, money, money,” while making a pay-me gesture. Growing agitated, he told them, “Get outta here, bro. Money—that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings.” As the paparazzi backed away, Bieber continued, “That’s all you care about, guys. Is money. You don’t care about people. Only money.”

The moment came just weeks after Bieber admitted, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much.”

There’s always a debate when it comes to celebrity life. Putting yourself in front of the world naturally invites public attention, but excessive intrusion from paparazzi is hard to ignore. So, where do you stand on this incident?