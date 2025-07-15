Ex-Manny Pacquiao Opponent Reveals How Barrios Wins July 19 Showdown

The buzz around Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring has reached fever pitch—and with good reason. Slated to face Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas, the 8-division world champion hasn’t merely dipped his toes back in; he’s cannonballed into a welterweight clash against a dangerous, younger opponent.

Barrios, the WBC interim welterweight titleholder, is no easy task. At 30, he boasts both height and reach advantages, along with a steady climb in form after setbacks against Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. But let’s be real: no matter who stands opposite, it’s still Pacquiao in the other corner—a southpaw tornado with over two decades of legacy punches behind him. While Father Time may have slowed his footwork or dulled his explosiveness a touch, “PacMan” remains a puzzle very few have come close to solving.

That’s where Chris Algieri steps in—an ex-opponent of the Filipino icon and now a cerebral analyst behind the mic. In a recent Fight Hub TV breakdown with host Marcos Villegas, Algieri delivered golden insight from both memory and ringside smarts. When Villegas asked what Barrios must look out for, even against an aging Pacquiao, Algieri didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, I think Mario should be setting traps. Don’t overthrow that first jab. You know, play with that lead hand… short-change that jab. He’s got such a long reach advantage—make him think you’re a certain length and then draw him in. Stand your ground. Look for that counter right-hand side,” Algieri advised.

That wasn’t just theoretical. The former WBO super lightweight champion recalled a telling conversation he had with fellow ex-world champ Nate Campbell at a ProBox TV event in Florida. “Man, you know what you’ve got to do when you fight Manny Pacquiao?” Campbell asked him. When Algieri leaned in, Campbell pointed over his shoulder and said, “You gotta do what that man did—Juan Marquez. You gotta stand your ground and punch with him.”

And that’s where the real gamble lies. “Problem is that you’re punching with Manny Pacquiao,” Algieri chuckled. “You land a punch, and then two more are coming after that. It’s a high-risk scenario.”

Still, he believes Barrios is fundamentally equipped to handle it. “There’s no fat on those punches. No daylight. He gets a good extension. If he can keep Manny on the end of those shots, even off counters, I think he’s got a real good shot to look good that night,” Algieri explained.

Mario Barrios believes in timing over speed when it comes to Manny Pacquiao.

“Timing always beats speed, and I have great timing,” Barrios declared in an interview with The Ring. “I have fast hands and fast feet, too. I choose not to use it all the time. I have faith in everything I am preparing.” That quiet confidence isn’t just about self-belief—it’s rooted in film study, sparring, and a no-frills approach that has become the Texan’s trademark. He isn’t preparing to outflash Pacquiao; he’s preparing to outsmart him.

Barrios has done his homework, too— specifically, he’s looked to Yordenis Ugas’ 2021 upset over Pacquiao for tactical guidance. “Ugas gave a pretty nice blueprint on how to make it a tough fight for Manny,” said Barrios. “My fight with Ugas went similarly to when he beat Manny. I just have to take what I can from those fights, listen to my corner, and I know I will walk out of the ring with my title.” It’s a telling remark from a fighter who dropped Ugas twice en route to a dominant win in September 2023.

Still, Barrios isn’t dismissing Pacquiao’s tools. He’s fully aware that the Hall of Famer’s rhythm and unpredictable angles make him a nightmare to replicate in sparring. “Manny’s movement and hand speed are looking on point right now,” Barrios acknowledged. “That’s what has always made him a great fighter… he doesn’t have an easy style to replicate.” But Barrios insists the key isn’t to run from Pacquiao’s rhythm—it’s to deny it altogether. “The main thing is not to show him too much respect… I’m not trying to take rounds off. I’m going to work on our game plan from the opening round.”