Ex-UFC Champ Renews Andrew Tate Feud With ‘Exposed’ Jab After Forgettable Boxing Debut

Given the type of controversial things they have said, one would imagine Sean Strickland and Andrew Tate to have an amicable relationship. But it could not be farther from the truth. Strickland has publicly called out Tate’s morals and character on multiple occasions, but his latest comments on the influencer have rubbed some people the wrong way.

ISKA kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate, clashed with professional boxer, Chase DeMoor, for the Misfits heavyweight title in Dubai. That bout ended in a debilitating loss for the self-proclaimed alpha male public figure. He wore a look of exhaustion and defeat as the fight rolled into the later rounds, and DeMoor took the win via majority decision, sparking controversial remarks from Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland doesn’t mince words as he exposes Andrew Tate

The outspoken UFC middleweight took to X, writing, “Told you all Andrew Tate was a b*tch…. ISKA champion means nothing. . . . Least hes exposed now.” While undermining Tate’s personality, which Strickland claims to be that of a “con artist,” his remarks also take sharp digs at the influencer’s athletic and combat skills.

Strickland has always been disapproving of Andrew Tate and his volatile morals, as he would quote them. While fans find many striking similarities between the two figures, the ex-UFC champion has stood his ground on his dislike of Tate.

In fact, while admitting to sharing some values, he urged his audience to steer clear of Tate’s controversial comments.

“Here’s the thing about Andrew Tate. As young men, I could see why you guys look up to him because you are moralless men. You have no values, you have no positive male role models. So, you latch onto a piece of s*** like Tate, who has money, who has women,” Strickland told Full Send podcast in 2023. “Andrew Tate, he’s not your messiah. He would turn you out for a dollar.”

So when Tate made his boxing debut this year, only to sustain rounds’ worth of damage, Strickland found the perfect opportunity to slit open past wounds, as he blasted Tate’s kickboxing accolades. That ruffled some feathers, as the comments leaned heavily against Strickland, even from the man who ‘exposed’ Tate.

Chase DeMoor’s cold threat to Strickland

Apparently, Tate’s opponent, Chase DeMoor, was agitated at the comment, too. Responding to his tweet, DeMoor added, “I would batter you, you racist prick. Watch your mouth.” But these were not fighting words.

Despite the online jabs at Strickland, DeMoor has officially called out his next opponent from the ring, influencer boxer Tommy Fury. Previously, he was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury’s half-brother, Roman Fury, before the bout was cancelled

As for Strickland, he is serving a 6-month suspension handed by the NSAC after he stormed the cage and dissolved into a physical altercation with another fighter at a Tuff-N-Uff event. The former UFC middleweight champion has the perfect recipe for a controversial personality that cannot catch a break.

Now, riding fresh off his latest ring dominance, DeMoor looks at another title retention. Who do you want to see DeMoor take next? Let us know.