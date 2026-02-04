Ex-UFC Champ Tells Jake Paul to Respect Boxing and MMA After Jaw Break vs Anthony Joshua

Love him or hate him, you just can’t ignore Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua took the fight world by storm. The former two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion made easy work of Paul, dropping the YouTuber-turned-boxer four times en route to a brutal sixth-round knockout live on Netflix.

The brutal jaw-break drew several reactions from everyone in the combat sports world, with Aljamain Sterling calling it ‘a clown show’ and the UFC brass, Dana White, saying, “I am surprised that the fight was even allowed to happen.” But former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who was there in attendance during the fight, had much to say about Jake Paul being disrespectful of combat sports altogether.

Andrei Arlovski reacts to Jake Paul’s broken jaw loss, explains why boxing takes decades

“I didn’t like it but Jake Paul had f*cking great condition for six rounds,” Arlovski said about the fight when speaking to MMA Fighting. “Obviously, he ran around; it doesn’t matter. He got his broken jaw. It’s not good. Broken jaw in two places is going to take some time to heal it to get recovered. We’ll see,” said Andrei Arlovski. He praised Paul’s cardio and conditioning, saying that it helped him to run around from Anthony Joshua for 6 rounds straight before he was knocked down with a brutal uppercut by Joshua, which resulted in Paul’s jaw breaking.

“Hopefully, maybe yes, maybe not he’s going to get back into boxing. But for now, he might understand people who spend 10, 15, 20 years in boxing and MMA, it’s not like you’re training hard like last month in a boxing gym or something or do MMA. People f*cking spend their lives over there.”

The former UFC champ explained how fighters go through endless struggles and grind to master the art of fighting. He’s talking about timing, instincts, damage tolerance, and decision-making that only come from decades of repetition under pressure. You can’t fast-track that with celebrity, money, or a short camp. After losing to Tommy Fury, having a rigged matchup with Mike Tyson, and now losing to Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul has been drawing attention.

Jake Paul’s Anthony Joshua loss sparks a wave of UFC fighter reactions

After suffering a double broken jaw and a humiliating loss to Anthony Joshua, Andrei Arlovski was far from the only UFC fighter to take a shot at Jake Paul. The bout quickly became open season for sarcasm, with much of the fight community lining up to react in real time.

Throughout the event, UFC fighters had plenty to say. “Jake was brave—or stupid—to get in that ring with Joshua,” said Mike Perry, the former UFC brawler now making waves in BKFC. Meanwhile, Kevin Lee aimed for Paul’s tactics, saying, “Jake Paul is already proving that boxing as a sport is kinda bulls**t if you just refuse to play the game,” referencing Paul’s tendency to stall rather than engage.

One recurring moment during the fight drew particular attention: Paul’s unusual grappling habits. Each time Joshua tried to push the pace, Paul would drop to his knees and attempt a move that looked suspiciously like a double-leg takedown. “Jake Paul shot more double-legs in a boxing match than I did in my entire UFC career,” joked Diana Belbita, summing up the collective disbelief.

The fight finally came to an end in the sixth round, when Joshua backed Paul into a corner and let his hands go. A crushing right hand sealed the first knockout loss of Paul’s career—and gave UFC fighters everywhere one final reason to empty the clip.