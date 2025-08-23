Ex-World Champ Retires After Back-to-Back Losses to Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr.

Gervonta Davis finds himself at the center of public scrutiny following his unexpected choice of opponent—Jake Paul. Fresh off a controversial majority-decision draw against Lamont Roach Jr., the Baltimore native is now slated to face ‘The Problem Child’ on Friday, November 14, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The announcement has sparked uncertainty over Roach Jr.’s future. But amid all this, the pair seems to have forced a former world champion into retirement. Who? Well, it’s none other than Hector Luis Garcia!

Garcia began his professional career in December 2016 and claimed his first and only world title, the WBA super featherweight belt, on August 20, 2022, by defeating Roger Gutiérrez via unanimous decision. His momentum stalled soon after—suffering a ninth-round TKO loss to Gervonta Davis in January 2023, followed by a split-decision defeat to Lamont Roach Jr. that cost him the title in November. Now, 21 months later, the 33-year-old is preparing for what is his final trip to the squared circle.

However, the Dominican fighter didn’t wait for his final bout to conclude before making his decision public. Ahead of tonight’s clash with Carlos Beras at Cancha Ciro Pérez in San Cristóbal, Garcia took to social media to announce his retirement, penning a heartfelt message of gratitude to everyone who supported his journey. Just two days ago, he posted a series of photos and videos from his career, writing in the caption, “Officially announcing my retirement,” per translation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hector Luis Garcia (@androidegarcia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“After 20 years of running straight and still going, it’s hard to keep up,” he added. “I’ve given my all in this sport. Over the last few years, I’ve fought against the best boxers. I leave this sport knowing I gave it my all. You guys saw me coming out of a hole. Passed everything in my discipline. I went hungry in the Dominican Republic & America, where people think everything is pink.” Garcia argued his achievements might not be enough to please some, but he highlighted it’s a lot for someone who came from a small island nation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“My history is my legacy,” he continued. “I know my retirement can mean a lot to many because I achieved my goal of becoming a world champion.” Garcia also thanked his various trainers, advisors, sponsors, and especially the fans who supported his career. “Because they believed in me and my career, Amateur and Professional. I thank you very much,” he concluded. While Hector Luis Garcia bids farewell to his boxing career, Lamont Roach Jr. seems to have come up with a solution for Davis ducking a fight against him.

AD

After the Gervonta Davis rematch duck, Lamont Roach Jr. calls out legendary boxer

After their first fight, a rematch was initially set for August 16, but no contract was signed, showing early signs of Davis’ reluctance to have a rematch against a dangerous opponent. But no one expected him to accept an exhibition fight against Jake Paul. But since it’s done, Roach Jr. seems to have found a new and unexpected target for his next bout.

via Imago Image via Imago

‘The Reaper’ took to X recently to call out none other than Davis’ former mentor, Floyd Mayweather. “🤣 Come on now, Floyd… set it up with me and you! We can run it, let’s see what you got left in that gas tank,” Roach Jr. wrote. He later doubled down, writing, “[Floyd Mayweather]… nothing personal, champ, but let’s run it! I’ll show you why.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s unlikely that Floyd Mayweather will fight Lamont Roach Jr., but it will help him remain in the spotlight for now. In the meantime, though, Hector Luis Garcia, Roach Jr.’s former opponent is saying goodbye to the sport for good. What are your thoughts on the matter?