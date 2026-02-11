EXCLUSIVE: Chase Demoor Reflects on Record-Breaking $20,000 Sale After Andrew Tate Fight

Andrew Tate’s return to combat sports after five years did not go as planned, but his opponent ended up earning a big payday. With an 11-fight win streak behind him, Tate faced MFB heavyweight champion Chase Demoor in Dubai in December 2025. As expected, ‘Top G’ lost, with age affecting his performance against a younger, bigger opponent. Interestingly, Demoor wore pink gloves, which later set a record after the event.

Outside the ring, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are best known as controversial internet personalities, famous for their hyper-masculine lifestyle and outspoken views on women and gender. With their social media following, the brothers have earned huge revenues. However, on fight day, Chase Demoor, wearing pink gloves, not only defeated Tate by majority decision but also reached a milestone with glove sales. Recently, Demoor opened up about the milestone in an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports’ Whitelaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Demoor speaks out after selling Andrew Tate’s blood-stained gloves

“I think it says a lot about the popularity of influencer boxing. I think it says that, you know, it’s in a unique category now. It’s got popularity, it’s creating fan bases, and, yeah, I think something that starts off as a joke, similar to influencer boxing, can turn into something very serious. You know, it’s the same with the gloves,” Chase Demoor told Andrew Whitelaw when asked about the rise in popularity of influencer boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In professional boxing, collectors regularly break records with glove sales. An anonymous buyer purchased a pair of gloves from the Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier fight in 1971, famously called the “Fight of the Century,” for $388,375 and later resold them for $606,375.

While Chase Demoor’s pink gloves, used in the match against Andrew Tate, did not touch these historic figures, they still set a new benchmark in influencer boxing. After the auction started at $10,000, bidders pushed the price to $20,000, establishing a record in this emerging category.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“You know, the bid goes all the way up to $20,000, and they end up selling, and I break a Guinness World Record for the highest ever sold pair of gloves. Not only did I beat the most masculine man in the world in fluorescent pink boxing gloves, I also got to sell them, and I keep a Guinness World Record plaque in my trophy case now,” Chase Demoor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Demoor won the MFB heavyweight title in late 2024 after defeating Tanner Tolman. Since then, he has defended his title periodically while staying mostly outside the promotion. He has successfully defended the title three times. Meanwhile, rumors about him facing Andrew Tate’s brother are heating up, but ‘Mr. Belt to Ass’ shows no signs of being fazed.

Tristan Tate faces a harsh reality

ADVERTISEMENT

After watching his brother humbled by the pink gloves, Andrew Tate has clearly changed. Tristan Tate, for instance, blames Andrew entirely. He had stayed away from the ring for a long time and no longer fights as he did 20 years ago. Tristan himself last competed in MMA in 2016, when he lost to Adrian Preda, but he gradually shifted his focus toward influencer work.

Now, with influencer boxing gaining momentum and rumors circulating thanks to the arrival of personalities like Jake Paul and KSI, suggesting that Tristan Tate might step into the ring, ‘Mr. Belt to Ass’ delivered a harsh reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Tristan took the fight. You know, it’s the whole Tate family versus just the more experienced one at this point. I’m going out there and beating all of them. Respect to Tate, to both the Tates, actually. But at the end of the day, I think that fighting should be left to those who do it full-time. Obviously, even in the space of celebrity boxing, I think this is a full-time job,” Chase Demoor told EssentiallySports.

What do you think about the surge of influencer boxing? Will it continue to grow, or is it just a passing trend? Which matchups would you love to see next in the influencer boxing world? Share your thoughts in the comments below.