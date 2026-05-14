Exclusive: Eddie Hearn Predicts Boots Ennis Stops Xander Zayas in Massive NYC Showdown

At just 23 years old, Xander Zayas is already a unified world champion and one of boxing’s brightest young stars. But according to Eddie Hearn, he may have just walked straight into the most dangerous fight of his career.

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On June 27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Zayas will defend his WBO and WBA junior middleweight titles against unbeaten Philadelphia phenom Jaron Ennis in a blockbuster DAZN PPV showdown. The fight, promoted jointly by Matchroom and Top Rank, has already generated major buzz as a rare meeting between two undefeated stars still in their athletic prime.

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And Hearn, who promotes Ennis, admits he was stunned the fight got made at all.

“When they said Top Rank were interested, I went ‘No way.’ This kid’s 23, already a unified world champion, just did the Super Bowl commercial with Bad Bunny, huge Puerto Rican fanbase. Boots is like the boogeyman of the division. Why would you fight him?”

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Hearn’s comments perfectly capture the intrigue surrounding the matchup. Zayas has become one of boxing’s fastest-rising commercial stars, blending sharp boxing skills with crossover appeal. Meanwhile, Ennis, now 35-0 with 31 knockouts, has long been viewed as one of the sport’s most avoided fighters.

The 28-year-old moved up in weight late last year and demolished Uisma Lima inside a round to claim the interim WBA title. For Hearn, that danger factor is exactly why this fight feels so significant.

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“I’m not seeing something here. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a very tough fight for both. But it gives our guy a chance to walk in, become unified world champion and become one of the biggest stars in the sport.”

Despite his respect for Zayas, Hearn believes Ennis eventually gets the stoppage.

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“I think Boots will stop him. Zayas is tough, he’s big as well. Boots is coming up from 147, and you could see the size difference yesterday. But both guys seem to think they can win by knockout, which lends itself to a very exciting fight.”

The stacked New York card will also feature the US debut of unbeaten British star Ben Whittaker against Richard Rivera. Hearn even invoked Naseem Hamed while discussing Whittaker’s ability to captivate audiences with ring walks, personality, and showmanship.

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Hearn has been involved in a highly-publicised beef with Dana White and Zuffa boxing, and had a dig at the latter’s uniformed approach as he also praised Whittaker’s understanding of modern boxing entertainment, insisting that personality remains essential in today’s fight game.

“You want to see his ring walk, you want to see what he’s wearing, you want to see how he performs on the night. That’s the whole thing. The dramatization of the sport and the personalities is what makes people engaged.”

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The event itself represents a refreshing moment for boxing politics. Matchroom and Top Rank have often operated on opposite sides of the promotional divide, but both companies recognized the value in making a genuine 50-50 superfight before either man suffered a loss.

Hearn believes boxing needs more nights like these.

“What boxing needs is people coming together. I was surprised they made the fight, but I’m absolutely over the moon.”

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With unbeaten records, world titles, massive fanbases, and genuine knockout power on both sides, Zayas vs. Ennis feels less like a standard title fight and more like a defining moment for boxing’s next generation.