EXCLUSIVE: Olympic Medalist Ben Whittaker Calls Pro Boxing a “Gladiator Sport”

Boxing has been termed many things during its years of existence. To some, it’s a ‘sweet science.’ For others, it’s a ‘high-speed chess match.’ However, for former Olympian Ben Whittaker, it’s closer to the sport of gladiators who used to throw down against enemies with primal instinct, revealing a more aggressive and unconventional take. But why does the Brit see it that way?

Before claiming the IBF light-heavyweight belt, Whittaker’s illustrious boxing career also went through an amateur phase. As one of the star prospects, the Bilston native won silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, sharing the squared circle with other fighters with the same ambition. Having lived both experiences, the 28-year-old believes the two worlds are completely different, as he finds professional boxing far more flamboyant than the amateur scene, as he explained in our exclusive interview.

Ben Whittaker labels boxing as a ‘gladiator sport’

“Yeah, completely two different things. Unless you’re fighting like at the home country, and like the European Games or something. It’s crazy there. But the amateur games are more respectful in a sense that they don’t make a lot of noise. It’s very quiet. It’s literally just go there, win, and leave, where professional boxing is more of a show,” Whittaker told EssentiallySports in an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw.

As the English boxing star pointed out, amateur boxing is much quieter than pro boxing. However, the difference is not just about atmosphere. The two formats are also strikingly different in approach. An amateur bout usually consists of three to four rounds, where fighters aim to gain an edge through pace and point-scoring, even though knockouts remain a possibility.

Professional boxing, on the other hand, stretches from eight to twelve rounds in championship fights, building gradually as the contest unfolds. Fighters often hunt for the knockout, with decisions still a common reality. Well, that contrast has sparked debate in the past.

Most notably, Mike Tyson once criticized former International Boxing Association head C.K. Wu when pro boxers were allowed to participate in the Olympics, calling it a ‘ridiculous’ decision and arguing that amateurs would be faster than the pros. Likely drawing from that same comparison, Whittaker labeled professional boxing a gladiator sport because of its sheer intensity.

“The fans wanna come out, they wanna see entertainment, they want to see somebody sadly get hurt. It’s like a gladiator sport. You thrive off it. So, they are booing or cheering, it’s exciting,” Whittaker added in an EssentiallySports exclusive interview.

Now, as we can see, the Englishman clearly enjoys the nature of professional boxing more than his amateur days; he definitely has another burning take on the sport’s future, particularly Dana White’s reshaping of boxing under the Zuffa banner.

The IBF light-heavyweight champ thinks Zuffa is a little too corporate

Dana White and the TKO leadership have successfully leaped into boxing. With a UFC-like layout, the league has already completed a couple of events at the UFC Apex, with more scheduled in the pipeline. However, while fans have enjoyed the actual fights, many felt the events were too quiet. Meaning, they missed the loud entrances, wild crowds, and those signature elements that truly uplift a boxing card.

Echoing that sentiment, Ben Whittaker believes Zuffa Boxing operates more like a corporate setup, lacking the individuality and personality that traditional boxing thrives on, especially with customized attire replaced by standardized black-and-white gear. Still, the Brit admits that the UFC CEO’s venture could ultimately benefit fighters.

“Zuffa boxing is bit like corporate where… they’ve gotta wear black, they have got to wear white. It is what it is. But at the end of the day, it is giving fighters an opportunity. It’s giving fighters that might not get an opportunity an opportunity. At the end of the day, it’s giving them money they probably never get. So, for me, if they can help out their families and help out their lives, it’s good. But for me, I like to do my own thing,” Whittaker said on the EssentiallySports exclusive interview.

On March 8, Zuffa Boxing will stage its first title fight, as Jai Opetaia defends his IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight titles against Brandon Glanton. With that milestone event approaching, it will be interesting to see whether White and his team tweak the presentation to give fans a more familiar, high-energy boxing atmosphere.

That said, as boxing undergoes another phase of evolution, do you think we could see a different, gladiator-like era beginning in 2026 with TKO’s involvement? Let us know in the comments section below.