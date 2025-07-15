Faceoff Turns Heated As Daniel Dubois Shouts Three-Word Promise In Oleksandr Usyk’s Face

When a heavyweight title clash is days away, silence is rare—and respect? Even rarer, especially when the world is watching, the cameras are rolling, and two fighters are walking into what could be the defining night of their careers. On July 19, the grand stage of Wembley Stadium will host the much-anticipated rematch between unified champion Oleksandr Usyk and British powerhouse Daniel Dubois—a bout streamed globally on DAZN, with all the trimmings of an undisputed heavyweight thriller.

Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian southpaw and reigning WBA, WBO, IBF, and Ring Magazine champion, hasn’t just been collecting belts—he’s been collecting scalps. After dethroning Anthony Joshua and outclassing him again in their rematch, the former cruiserweight king has become a puzzle no heavyweight has cracked. But across from him stands Dubois—a man who’s tasted defeat before, rebuilt from the ruins, and now returns with arguably the loudest chip on any contender’s shoulder. Their history? Back in August 2023, Usyk stopped Dubois in nine rounds—but not without controversy. A low blow call in Round 5 divided fans and analysts, and the British banger has been demanding redemption ever since.

So when they faced off on July 15, the atmosphere was predictably volcanic. Captured by DAZN Boxing and reported by Ring Magazine, the staredown outside Wembley was interrupted not by the champion, but the challenger. Dubois, with cameras and fans swarming, suddenly leaned forward and bellowed the three words every fighter dreams of hearing: “And the new!”

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing)

Yes, he said it. Not the announcer, not a fan—but the very man trying to take Usyk’s crown. The phrase, traditionally shouted after a new champion is crowned, was now used as a taunt—bold, brash, and loud. Usyk, known for his quirky mind games and calm demeanour, didn’t flinch. But the crowd around them sure did. DAZN’s caption read: “First face off of fight week got HEATED 🔥”, and that’s no overstatement. The chants of “Usyk! Usyk!” only added fuel to the fire.

Oleksandr Usyk reveals heartfelt retirement wish.

Before Oleksandr Usyk hangs up his gloves, there’s one arena he’s determined to step into again—and it’s not in Las Vegas or London, but right in the heart of war-scarred Ukraine. The undefeated champion, who’s just days away from defending his undisputed heavyweight crown against Daniel Dubois at Wembley, has expressed a deeply personal ambition: to fight one last time on home soil before retirement.

“I’m not hoping… I know it will be that way,” Usyk told ESPN when asked about the possibility of a homecoming bout. It’s not just a wish—it’s a vow. “Everything I start doing, and everything I have started, I’ll finish to the end.” While the Ukrainian’s résumé already includes Olympic gold, undisputed cruiserweight supremacy, and heavyweight domination, the one thing missing is a final bow in front of the people who have supported him through war and triumph alike.

Usyk hasn’t fought in Ukraine since 2015. Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 shattered not only the country’s infrastructure but also any realistic hope of hosting a major boxing event. “Yes, I’m training here now [in Spain] because I can’t train in Kyiv. It’s not safe there,” he explained, highlighting how conflict has even disrupted his usual preparation. “I could [train there], but the sparring partners won’t come.” Still, his focus remains crystal clear: the war must end—not temporarily, but in a way that “doesn’t start again in three to five years.”

Despite the displacement, the 38-year-old has been a symbol of resilience. He even joined the Ukrainian territorial defence forces alongside fellow national icon Vasiliy Lomachenko, before returning to the ring at his people’s request—to inspire and represent. While others boast about hometown defences, Usyk has taken his brilliance abroad, carving a fearsome record in enemy territory. From silencing Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora in England, to toppling Anthony Joshua twice, and most recently defeating Daniel Dubois in Poland and Tyson Fury twice in Saudi Arabia—his travels have been nothing short of historic. But even so, one final chapter remains unwritten—and Usyk insists it must begin, and end, in Ukraine.