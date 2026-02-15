Fact Check: Did Jake Paul Ask Fiancée Jutta Leerdam to Add American Flag on Her Winter Olympics Uniform?

Jake Paul has been a long-time MAGA supporter and even endorsed President Donald Trump in the last elections to save America. His support for the Republican runs so deep, in fact, that he urged his followers recently to boycott rapper/singer Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Why?

Bunny had criticized Trump’s aggressive crackdown on immigrants. To Paul, this meant Bunny “publicly hates America,” something he could not support. Despite his claims, Paul was forced to walk back his statement following backlash. Now, Paul’s another tweet is going viral, where he asked his Dutch fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, to add an American flag to her Olympics uniform.

Nakisha Bidarian sheds light on the alleged tweet from Jake Paul

A post circulating on X recently claimed that Jutta Leerdam had shared a photo of herself in her Dutch Olympic uniform, overlaid with a tweet supposedly from Jake Paul.

“Blessed,” Leerdam had allegedly captioned the post.

“Next time add the American flag too babe,” Paul’s alleged tweet read.

As the post began gaining traction, however, Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, stepped in to set the record straight.

“This is a fabricated post,” Bidarian wrote on X, responding to the tweet. “Jutta Leerdam does not have an X account (the account that’s on X is not her) and Jake Paul never made such a post.”

What made the claim seem somewhat believable was Paul’s well-known support for keeping America at the forefront of the global stage. Meanwhile, Leerdam recently competed at the Milano Cortina 2026, where she won gold in the women’s 1000 meters race. Paul was also in attendance, showing his support for his fiancée.

Leerdam set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31 at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium. The Dutch speed skater also has a 500 meters race scheduled for February 15. Regardless, the viral post capitalized on Paul’s public support and his fiancée’s recent Olympic success, blending partial truths with a significant falsehood.

It remains unclear who originally created or shared the fabricated post, but Bidarian has firmly debunked it. As for Bidarian, he met Paul back in 2019 and, in the following years, closely collaborated to shape Jake Paul’s boxing career. In 2021, they co-founded Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which has since become the first choice for women in boxing.

While Jake Paul didn’t ask her fiancée to add an American flag to her uniform, he did support her throughout her recent success.

Jutta Leerdam appreciates unreciprocated support from Paul

Paul watched from the stands as Leerdam upgraded her silver from the 2022 Winter Olympics to gold in record-breaking fashion. As one might expect, Leerdam was overcome with emotion after winning gold in the women’s 1,000m at the 2026 Winter Olympics. And she made sure to credit Jake Paul for the role he played in her journey.

“I’ve been supportive, but I’ve not been able to go to his past fights because of skating. It would be nice to be there more,” she said. “He has supported me a lot more and has come to many of my races, so I’m very grateful. Also, my family—I’m just so grateful for the support system around me. It’s amazing.”

The couple first connected on social media and quietly began dating away from the public eye. They made their relationship official in 2023 with an announcement on Instagram. Two years later, they took the next step in their whirlwind romance, announcing their engagement in 2025—once again sharing the news with fans on the same platform where their story first went public.

That being said, Jake Paul may have taken a hit to his reputation because of the fake tweet. But thanks to his business partner, the truth is finally out there. Did you fall for it?