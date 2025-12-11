Fact Check: Is Boxing Legend Thomas ‘Tommy Hitman’ Hearns Missing?

Boxing legend Roberto Duran was leading early in his June 1984 clash with Thomas Hearns—until everything changed in the second round. ‘Tommy Hitman’ Hearns uncorked a looping overhand right that sent Duran crashing to the canvas. Two more of Hearns’ trademark right hands followed, sealing a brutal finish. Hearns was already a star, but this emphatic win further cemented his place among boxing’s greats. Fast forward to today, and Hearns is a far different figure.

Now 67, the ‘Motor City Cobra’ has struggled in retirement. Like many fighters of his era, a combination of poor financial decisions and lavish spending contributed to his financial downfall. So when Michigan Enjoyer’s Charlie LeDuff published a report on December 10 claiming the boxing icon had gone missing, the news didn’t seem entirely far-fetched to some. But while Hearns’ situation hasn’t been ideal as he approaches his 70s, it also wasn’t as dire as the report suggested.

Thomas Hearns warns not to believe everything on the internet

On December 11, Hearns took to Instagram to shut down the rumors about him being missing and to update fans on how he’s really doing. “Don’t believe everything that you hear, I’m in the gym, guys… Did you get your workout in today?” he wrote, posting a video of himself lifting dumbbells and showing he’s in good spirits.

He later shared another clip, this time alongside his family, to send warm wishes for the holidays. “Don’t believe the media, I appreciate everyone’s love and concern! Thank you for supporting us and happy holidays… spend this time with your loved ones,” he captioned. Clearly, despite past financial setbacks, Hearns is doing just fine.

As for LeDuff’s report, there are noticeable inconsistencies. One claim suggested Hearns’ Southfield estate had been auctioned off, yet no record supports that. Back in 2010, Hearns did face foreclosure proceedings after defaulting on more than $512,000 in mortgage payments and owing nearly $1 million in IRS liens.

But he resolved those debts by selling personal items—including his 1957 Chevrolet, boats, ATVs, and boxing memorabilia—rather than losing his home. In a 2010 interview with The Guardian, Hearns even said the auction of his belongings had gone well. LeDuff, however, asserts Hearns wasn’t aware of this, referencing comments from his daughter Natasha Hearns-Barnes.

That doesn’t align with Hearns’ own documented statements—unless one assumes his memory has suddenly failed him, which seems unlikely, especially after he provided an update about his whereabouts. While Hearns is safe and sound, his age hasn’t spared him from health issues.

Hearns is coming off a hip replacement surgery

Earlier this year, Thomas Hearns was facing a battle outside the ring as he recovered from a hip replacement surgery. The 67-year-old icon shared the update with fans on Instagram, posting videos that showed him taking his first steps toward full rehabilitation. “As some of you may know, I’ve been on a health journey lately,” Hearns wrote.

“One of the biggest battles has been dealing with a bone-on-bone overlapping hip bone. I finally had it replaced, and I’m now going through therapy so I can heal the right way and eventually get back in the gym.” Hearns added that he is back home and officially beginning “my full-time physical therapy journey.”

“It truly means a lot. I’ll be back in the gym throwing crisp jabs and right hands before you know it!”

Clearly, Thomas Hearns has seen better days, but the good news is that he’s safe at home and surrounded by loved ones as the holidays approach. Fans can breathe easy knowing the boxing legend is in good spirits. What do you make of the earlier reports claiming he had gone missing?