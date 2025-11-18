Fact Check: Is Claressa Shields Pregnant? Boxing Champ Answers Burning Question

Not too long ago, Claressa Shields secured a historic $8 million deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records as she gears up for her next fight. But while the three-weight undisputed champion focuses on her future, she’s also been dealing with persistent pregnancy rumors—speculation that seems to resurface every few months.

The rumor began in March, long after Claressa Shields and her boyfriend Papoose started dating each other. A clip of Shields stepping out of a vehicle went viral, as she looked a little bloated. People, however, jumped to the conclusion that she was pregnant. Even though Shields had claimed she wasn’t expecting, the rumors have resurfaced once again.

Claressa Shields has gone cold turkey

The undefeated boxing icon has been traveling around the country recently, and her decision to avoid alcohol has sparked new speculation. Many fans began assuming Shields might be pregnant with her boyfriend’s child—but that isn’t the case. “So wait a minute y’all think I’m pregnant cause I toast with water in NYC & cranberry juice in LA.?” she asked on X.

She followed up by clarifying her habits. “Did it ever dawn on y’all that I don’t drink? Seriously. I used to drink on special occasions, but I have my times [when] I just go cold turkey for months. This is month 8, last time,” she added. Shields even revealed the last time she consumed alcohol. “I had some liquor was my birthday party 🥴 in March,” she wrote in the comments.

While Shields may not be pregnant now, the undefeated star doesn’t rule out the possibility in the future.

Shields can’t wait to have kids

Claressa Shields is already planning her next big chapter. And this one takes place outside the ring. In August this year, the former undisputed middleweight champion took to X to share her excitement about becoming a mother, revealing she’s dreaming of a big family. “I can’t wait to get pregnant,” she wrote.

“You heaux gonna be so mad. Going to be crying in the car, punching the steering wheel crying,” Shields added. “The magic number is 4…. I want 4 kids.” Her announcement quickly got fans talking. One user admitted she was scared of giving birth, prompting Shields to respond with a playful, confident jab. “lol girl… i heard you just gotta breathe lol.”

Having said that, Claressa Shields has made it clear she wants children—four of them, to be exact. For now, though, her focus remains firmly on her fighting career, especially after signing the massive $8 million deal. What did you make of the rumors? Did they ever seem believable to you?