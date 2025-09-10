Fact Check: Truth Behind Terence Crawford’s Injury Rumors Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Fight

The fighters are primed, the stage is set, and anticipation is at an all-time high. On September 13, Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed crown on the line against Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But in the lead-up to this blockbuster showdown, speculation has started to swirl around the two-division undisputed champion.

Crawford is stepping up two weight classes for this bout, and at 37, he isn’t immune to the wear and tear that comes with years of training. That has fueled online chatter, and an injury wouldn’t be all that surprising. The rumor mill gained momentum when Pound4Pound on X claimed to have heard from a close source about potential concerns in Crawford’s camp.

What happened to Terence Crawford?

Pound4Pound reported on X, “I’m hearing from a close source that Terence Crawford’s shoulder, that he had surgery on, has been ‘flaring up’ in camp.” That kind of news, if true, could spell trouble for Crawford heading into fight week. The account further added, “Apparently, it has been a lingering issue for the past 8–10 weeks & is being monitored closely.” Naturally, the question followed—could this really be the case?

That’s where YouTuber Show Bizz the Adult stepped in. He quickly pointed to Crawford’s previously scrapped fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr., a matchup that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh himself had confirmed fell through because of injury. Bizz argued that Pound4Pound’s update carried some weight, especially given Crawford’s age and the physical demands of moving up two weight classes.

But boxing insider Rick Glasser soon shut the rumors down. “Clickbait! Absolutely not true,” he replied to the viral post. Meanwhile, Crawford’s team has chosen to remain silent, refusing to confirm or deny the speculation. Whether it’s genuine concern or just narrative-building ahead of fight night, some believe it’s little more than a ready-made excuse if Crawford falls short. Regardless, a former world champion thinks only this man will emerge victorious.

Roy Jones Jr. predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Crawford

There’s perhaps no one better who understands what it takes to chase history across several weight classes like Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. Having won titles from middleweight to heavyweight, Jones sees similarities in Terence Crawford’s upcoming challenge against Canelo Alvarez. “Terence has been bulking up to the weight just like I did as a heavyweight,” Jones told The Ring.

“If he can deal with super middleweights and light heavyweights in training, you can deal with them in the fight,” he added. “The weight should not even be an issue … He’s a great small guy and a great small guy can do anything.” Meanwhile, he also had a warning for Canelo, noting, “If Canelo fights the absolute correct fight … he could be victorious. If he doesn’t, Crawford has six ways that he can win it.”

“If [Crawford] becomes a three-division undisputed champion,” Jones added, “you can put him in the conversation for one of the best ever, pound for pound.”

It appears the rumors about Terence Crawford’s shoulder are just that: a rumor. ‘Bud’ is presumably fine and ready for action. Roy Jones Jr. even feels the Nebraskan technician will bring the gold. But what do you make of all this?