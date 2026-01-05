Fan Pays $3,304 Just to Get Followed by Mike Tyson on Instagram

In his prime, Mike Tyson made millions from every fight. However, in the tail end of his career, he filed for bankruptcy. Through several exhibitions and better financial decisions, Tyson made a comeback financially. Now, he owns multiple businesses and brings in dough through several sources.

That includes the legendary boxer’s autographs, memorabilia, and collectibles. However, you may not have heard about getting paid to follow someone. Yep! A mega fan recently paid over $3,000 just to get a follow from Mike Tyson on social media.

Mike Tyson is about to follow his 300th IG page

According to Darren Rovell, founder of Cllct Media, Goldin Auctions put together their final auction of 2025, offering a rather unique prize—a social media follow from Mike Tyson himself. While a total of six bids were placed, one die-hard fan ultimately shelled out $3,304 just for Tyson’s follow on Instagram. Alongside that unusual offering, Goldin also made available the official fight contract from one of Tyson’s bouts.

The document came from Tyson’s September 1996 fight against Bruce Sheldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, a contest that ended with Tyson securing a first-round knockout victory. The contract featured the signatures of Tyson, Don King, Rory Holloway, and John Horne. The bout also carries historical significance, as it took place on the same night rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot after leaving the venue.

It remains unclear who won the auction, but whoever did would become the 300th person Tyson follows on Instagram—joining names such as Joe Rogan, Dana White, Tyson Fury, and Henry Cejudo. Whether an Instagram follow from Mike Tyson is truly worth $3,304 is debatable, but it’s unclear how much money Tyson himself stands to gain from the sale.

The 59-year-old boxing icon is currently slated to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. While the venue has yet to be confirmed, reports cite Tyson mentioning Africa as a potential location for March 2026. That’s not the only fight Mike Tyson wants, however.

‘Iron’ Mike wants Jake Paul rematch

To the delight of many, Jake Paul has suffered the first knockout loss of his short boxing career. Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua broke Paul’s jaw in two places, as he reminded ‘El Gallo’ that fighting at the elite level isn’t for everyone.

In the aftermath, Tyson, who lost a unanimous decision to Paul in November 2024, claims he is ready to run things back with Paul. “I’m getting more and more confident, and I believe I’ll be better in the [Floyd Mayweather] fight coming up,” Tyson told the UK’s Mirror while discussing his upcoming fight.

“But this fight right here, I think I’d be more adapted, because I had my other two experiences.” Reflecting on that loss, Tyson admitted, “I realised how to train this time… I think I trained a little bit too intensely [for Paul], and I left most of my fight in the gym.”

“I’m just hoping, after this Floyd fight, maybe we can have a rematch,” he added. “Yes, I would be interested in that.”

It seems Mike Tyson is monetizing every possible avenue—from his businesses and fights to selling memorabilia, and now even an Instagram follow. Would you have paid more than $3,000 just for that follow?