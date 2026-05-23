Fans Accuse Devin Haney of Chasing Turki Alalshikh’s Favor in Viral Ringside Clip at Usyk-Rico

WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney remains in limbo. Since beating Brian Norman Jr. in November last year, ‘The Dream’ has only been dreaming about his next fight. In reality, there doesn’t appear to be a solid opponent ready for the undefeated star. But that hasn’t stopped the 27-year-old from meeting the people who can make it happen.

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Devin Haney showed up for the ‘Glory in Giza’ boxing event, headlined by Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven, on Saturday night. And immediately, he crossed paths with the man responsible for putting the event together—His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. And Ring Magazine was quick to highlight this interaction between the two on X.

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“Devin Haney greets Turki Alalshikh, and Ring Magazine CEO Rick Reeno ringside 🤝,” Ring Magazine wrote on X.

They also attached a clip of the moment, which appeared to show the interaction between the two. Haney can be seen speaking to Alalshikh before greeting Reeno and moving on.

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‘The Dream’ has been mentioned in conversations for several different fights. Initially, most people expected Haney to face Ryan Garcia in a much-awaited rematch after their controversial first fight back in April 2024. However, that quickly fell apart after Haney demanded Garcia enter a 365-day drug testing program with VADA.

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Now, there are some talks of a potential fight against Richardson Hitchins, Keyshawn Davis, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, and even Lewis Crocker. Jamie Conlan, Crocker’s manager, has even claimed that he has had a conversation with Devin Haney about a fight against his boxer. However, nothing concrete about Haney’s future appears to have emerged yet.

With his future in limbo, Haney’s interaction with the Saudi Royal quickly attracted accusations of chasing Alalshikh’s favor.

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Devin Haney asked to bend the knee

One fan expected Devin Haney to face WBO No. 1 contender Jack Catterall next. But didn’t see Haney winning the fight. “El Gato stops D-Haney in 8 RDS or less 🛑 🥊,” the user posted. Although Catterall is the most deserving opponent, ahead of tonight’s fight against Shakhram Giyasov, the English fighter claimed he was tired of waiting for the mandatory spot. He became the No. 1 contender in December last year. So, he faced Giyasov for the WBA welterweight title and won via unanimous decision on Saturday night.

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Meanwhile, the next user decided to mock Ring Magazine’s CEO, Rick Reeno. “Rick was great in Twins, the movie,” the user posted. The user is making fun of Reeno’s height, referencing Danny DeVito, who played Vincent Benedict in the movie.

Someone else accused Haney of begging. “Begging for a fight😂,” the fan commented. Haney has previously fought on cards put together by His Excellency. In fact, Haney’s last two fights had key involvement from the Saudi Royal.

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The following user also took aim at Reeno. “Mr Barcode, let’s gooo,” the user wrote. Also, they attached a picture of Reeno to get their point across.

Another user claimed Devin Haney has to “Bend that knee” to Turki Alalshikh to get his next fight. But when that might be and who it will be is yet to be seen.

Devin Haney might not have an opponent right now. But if the fans are to be believed, that might not last very long. Who do you think Haney will fight next?