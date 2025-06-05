Fans Aren’t Buying It as Andrew Tate Fights Man Who Promises Not to Stop Till He Gets KO’d

The man in question, known online as “Chrogman,” has gained traction for his outrageous commitment to fighting random followers “until he gets knocked the f*ck out.” With over 700,000 followers on Instagram and millions of views on his videos, Chrogman recently took things up a notch by accepting a sparring invitation from Andrew Tate himself. The bout took place just outside Tate’s Romania residence, where Chrogman reportedly flew in for the encounter.

In the now-viral clip, Chrogman began with his signature phrase: “Day 17 of fighting my followers till I get knocked the f*ck out. Today’s competitor – Andrew Tate.” He then revealed a message exchange where Andrew Tate told him “pull up,” to which Chrogman responds, “on the jet rn.” With a drawn-on beard across his face, clad in white towel, boxing gloves, and a towel thrown around his neck, the young Australian influencer arrived at Tate’s compound and was greeted by security. After a quick check, he entered the property, and the sparring began.

The action escalated quickly. As Chrogman attempted a right hand, he missed, leaving an opening. Tate countered with a brutal left jab to the body, flooring Chrogman instantly. He got up, only to receive two razor-sharp jabs to the midsection after a gap of a couple of seconds, which halted the bout altogether. Tate, victorious, ended the session by telling him: “Come back next year… but this time, train more.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The silly video quickly grabbed attention online, after which Parry Punch uploaded the clip to their Instagram account, where it got lambasted by users online. “A man who is going viral for fighting random followers until he gets knocked out flew to Romania to run it with Andrew Tate,” read the caption. However, this isn’t the first time the content creator has pulled such stunts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parry Punch (@parrypunch) Expand Post

In his recent bout in Paris, he dressed like Joker and fought a fan named Thomas, the clip of which has amassed more than 34 million views. Despite taking several punches, he remained standing and vowed to return with no headgear, no referee, and no mouthpiece—just raw, unfiltered punches. Regardless, many in the comments were none too impressed by the content posted online.

Andrew Tate’s latest sparring fails to dazzle users online

One user summed it up succinctly: “That liver punch will do you in every time!” The sentiment was shared widely, with many pointing out how underestimated body shots are in fights. Tate’s precise jab to the liver clearly did the job—Chrogman dropped to the floor, winced, and called it a day.

Another viewer offered a more technical take, remarking: “Anybody who knows any type of technique was going to take this guy out — only a matter of time.” This comment reflected the clear gap in experience and training between Chrogman, who’s built his series on grit and spectacle, and someone like Andrew Tate, a former world kickboxing champion. As soon as the controversial influencer landed a clean combination, the difference in skill became obvious.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, one user jokingly asked: “Damn bro, you know what KO means?” A sly nod to the fact that while Chrogman claims he’s fighting until he gets knocked out, most of his fights—including this one—end with a stoppage, not a true KO. Tate’s jab folded him, yes, but Chrogman wasn’t out cold. For some fans, the tagline is beginning to feel more like branding than reality.

Another fan wasn’t impressed by either fighter, bluntly stating: “Tate is wack as well.” A separate user echoed that sentiment, writing: “Both same level.” These reactions likely speak to a segment of viewers who see both Chrogman and Andrew Tate as performers more than fighters — controversial, entertaining, and viral, but not necessarily elite in the fight game anymore.

Comparisons to past fights also surfaced. One viewer noted: “Nah the other guy was way better than this.” They were referring to Chrogman’s previous viral bout in Paris against a follower named Thomas. That fight was a gritty slugfest, and it lasted longer. Some fans feel that, ironically, random followers have tested Chrogman more than Tate did.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But not all feedback was cynical.

One user applauded the tone and honesty of the content, writing: “This is the type of content that should be popular. No animosity, no dirty tricks. Just respect.” In an internet age dominated by clickbait and feuds, many appreciated Chrogman’s genuine approach. He isn’t trash-talking or staging drama — just showing up, fighting anyone willing. So, did you like the sparring?