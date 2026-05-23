Fans Beg Adrien Broner to “Get Sober” After Embarrassing Rubi Rose Moment With Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter

Adrien Broner continues to spiral further downward with every public appearance. This time, he resurfaced on KICK streamer Deen The Great’s livestream as the duo visited rapper Sauce Walka’s mansion in Houston. Once there, Broner’s usual shenanigans began, one that ended up embarrassing him in front of the entire internet.

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The duo quickly crossed paths with Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather. Yaya was celebrating her 26th birthday, but Adrien Broner appeared to have something else on his mind. According to KICK Clips on X, ‘The Problem’ asked Mayweather’s daughter to pass along a message to rapper Rubi Rose.

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“Yaya Mayweather REFUSED to deliver a message to Rubi Rose for Adrien Broner 😳,” they captioned the post.

They also shared a clip from the livestream, which appeared to show Broner desperately urging Yaya to do his bidding. However, the newly turned 26-year-old gets somewhat animated as she continues to refuse Broner’s requests. And all while Deen The Great uncomfortably stands near them, watching the conversation unfold.

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Adrien Broner and Yaya Mayweather have known each other for years. In fact, Broner was once close with Mayweather during the peak of his boxing career and has known Yaya since she was a child. In any case, the clip of their interaction quickly went viral on X, with fans piling into the comments to mock Broner while others urged him to get his life back on track.

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Fans accuse Adrien Broner of alcoholism

One user noted that every time Broner appears on KICK, he appears drunk. “This n—a AB needs to get off the bottle. Every clip of him, he’s drunk and doing some weird s—t,” the user posed. Broner has been regularly appearing on KICK livestreams with Deen The Great. They even got into a couple of altercations a few days back.

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Even this fan had something similar to say. “I’m tired of seeing AB drunk a— 😂,” the fan commented. Broner recently appeared on Jack Dorsey’s livestream, where, you guessed it, he was drunk.

Someone else accused him of being too touchy with Yaya Mayweather. “N—a the worse type of drunk 😂 touchy feely crashout,” the user wrote. But their relationship is more like that of an uncle and niece.

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Another user mocked Broner after Yaya Mayweather rejected his request. “The way she rejected that message like it was spam mail 😭,” the user commented. It’s currently unclear what Broner wanted to convey to Rubi Rose. But Broner has previously claimed that he had an intimate relationship with the rapper in the past.

Meanwhile, this fan was sympathetic toward Adrien Broner. “I really, really just wish AB would get sober, man. I wish the best for em dawg, but he just can’t stay away from that s—t,” the user posted. Once a four-division champion, Broner’s fall from grace is often shown as an example of what not to do as a boxer.

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From the looks of things, Adrien Broner refuses to improve his image among the fans. While streaming can be a lucrative career choice, you have to wonder how long he can keep this up.