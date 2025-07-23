Fans Believe Tony Ferguson Is ‘Cooked’ After Latest Update For Salt Papi Fight

Tony Ferguson, the 41‑year‑old former UFC interim lightweight champion, is embarking on a new chapter—his professional boxing debut under the Misfits Boxing banner against social‑media sensation Salt Papi on August 30. Before this announcement, Ferguson had parted ways with UFC following an eight‑fight skid and a canceled MMA fight with Dillon Danis in the GFL. He’s now trading the cage for the ropes in a move that has polarized fans across the combat sports universe.

Known as “El Cucuy,” the veteran earned legendary status with a 12‑fight win streak that included victories over Anthony Pettis and Rafael dos Anjos—and a reputation for wild, elbow‑heavy striking. But in recent years, his body has shown the wear and tear of years at the elite level, with losses to Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and most recently Michael Chiesa marking the twilight of his MMA run.

Last week, Misfits released footage showing Ferguson in boxing trunks, gloves on, shadowboxing in a studio shoot. While the former UFC standout exclaims that it’s “real boxing,” many observers are already casting doubt on why a former title‑contender would trade high‑stakes MMA for a one‑off bout with an influencer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Fan Reactions: Why They Think He’s “Cooked”

One user bluntly wrote, “Yeah he’s getting cooked,” suggesting that after years of brutal MMA battles, Ferguson’s reflexes and chin simply won’t hold up. The phrase implies he’s worn out—no longer able to absorb the physical and mental punishment that comes with high-level striking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another quip took aim at his age and physical decline: “Tony’s been to Turkey look at that hairline!!” This jab ties into Turkey’s reputation for hair restoration, hinting that if he’s fixing hair, maybe the rest of him needs work too—a sly way of questioning his upkeep.

A third commenter compared Ferguson to Max Holloway, saying he “Looks like Max Holloway in these pics 😂.” Holloway, a highly regarded striker in MMA known for crisp boxing technique, has honed elite hands. The remark suggests Ferguson might be imitating a younger, more polished style, perhaps unsuccessfully.

Yet another fan noted, “Tony about to throw some elbows out of muscle memory 😎.” This one acknowledges Ferguson’s ingrained MMA instincts—especially his spinning and elbow attacks—but points out they’re illegal in boxing, hinting he might slip up and revert to old habits mid-bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, someone admitted: “Better footwork than Lomachenko.” Here, the fan wields praise—Vasiliy Lomachenko is widely considered one of the greatest boxers of the century. Claiming Ferguson’s movement resembles Lomachenko’s is high praise… though said with tongue firmly in cheek, as if suggesting: “he might look the part for a moment, but not in the ring.”

Each comment, while laced with humor or sarcasm, carries an echo of truth: Tony Ferguson’s past glory is undeniable, but these fans believe the sport’s toll has finally caught up with him—and the debut against Salt Papi could be the stage where the old warrior’s body gives way.