Fans Furious as Turki Alalshikh Reportedly Against Oleksandr Usyk vs. Joseph Parker

Just last year, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh made headlines when he told ESPN, “Boxing is broken.” He wasn’t just talking; he was stepping up and making things happen. Since 2022, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority has dedicated his passion and significant investment to the sport, transforming Riyadh into the premier destination for blockbuster fights. From Tyson Fury battling Oleksandr Usyk in both encounters to Anthony Joshua facing off against Daniel Dubois and Francis Ngannou, HE Alalshikh has played a crucial role in transforming the boxing scene. However, it now appears that Turki Alalshikh isn’t particularly interested in staging the next Oleksandr Usyk fight, despite it being the matchup fans want and the one the WBO has already announced. Why so?

Just a few hours ago, after the official WBO account confirmed that negotiations between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker had been ordered to fulfill the mandatory title defense requirement, the news was met with resistance from Riyadh Season. They quickly followed up with a major announcement of their own. Given that Joseph Parker already holds the WBO Interim heavyweight title, it was only a matter of time before the governing body ordered Usyk to defend his belt against the Kiwi contender. Yet, Turki Alalshikh, it seems, isn’t too pleased with this development.

Just a few hours ago, The Ring Magazine shared a post on Instagram announcing, “Riyadh Season and Sela are not interested in making a fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker, The Ring has learned.” No further explanation has been provided yet, but Turki Alalshikh himself reposted the update on X, sparking a wave of backlash from fans who were far from pleased with the decision. So, what fight is Turki Alalshikh interested in instead?

In case you didn’t know, after conquering the cruiserweight division exclusively on foreign soil, Oleksandr Usyk’s potential matchup against The Ring’s 2024 Prospect of the Year, Moses Itauma, is reportedly on HE Alalshikh’s radar. The 12-0 boxer, who had barely finished secondary school while The Cat was winning and defending unified heavyweight titles against two-time champion Anthony Joshua, has quickly become a rising star. His string of dominant highlight-reel victories has led many to believe it’s time for the 20-year-old sensation to be tested against elite competition.

When The Ring approached Frank Warren regarding the potential clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma, he pointed out that the WBO is next in line to enforce its mandatory challenger, a position currently occupied by his fighter, Joseph Parker. Warren doubled down at the post-fight press conference, confirming that a Parker title shot is the matchup he wants to see next for Usyk. Now, with Turki Alalshikh reportedly unwilling to push for that fight under the Riyadh Season banner, fans have not taken the news well.

Does Oleksandr Usyk really need Riyadh Season?

One angry fan commented, “Nah, we NEED this fight.” For many fans, neither Moses Itauma vs. Oleksandr Usyk nor the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury trilogy holds the same appeal. Another fan echoed this sentiment, saying, “Come on, Parker deserves his chance! AJ, Fury, and Dubois have all had two shots. Give Parker his shot at greatness, he’s more than earned it.”

A frustrated fan went a step further, suggesting that Oleksandr Usyk shouldn’t wait for Turki Alalshikh’s approval, writing, “Do it without Riyadh Season then.” Similarly, another fan criticized HE Alalshikh’s approach, commenting, “Parker deserves it with or without Turki.” The frustration is evident among fans who feel that Parker’s opportunity is being sidelined despite his resume and current standing.

Meanwhile, some users have directly criticized Turki Alalshikh for not delivering on his promise to make the best fights happen under Riyadh Season. One fan complained, “I thought Turki wanted to change boxing. I guess he only wants to make fights he likes.” Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “Idk what Turki is on, tryna make Itauma vs. Usyk or the Fury trilogy. No one wants those fights. Usyk vs. Parker or Kabayel, or just retire.”

One fan summed up the frustration, writing, “Because Turki doesn’t care about meritocracy if it doesn’t involve HIS favorite fighters. He’s a clown. The PEOPLE want Usyk vs. Parker. @queensberrypromotions and @frank_warren_official need to do right by their fighter and make it happen regardless of what Turki wants.” Clearly, the majority of fans are rooting for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Joseph Parker to happen. However, the Ukrainian southpaw still needs to sign off on the fight. That said, do you think Turki Alalshikh would change his decision?