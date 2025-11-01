Fans in Stitches as Terence Crawford’s WBO Belt Baffles Airport Security

Just over a month ago, Terence Crawford achieved what no other boxer in history had done. He became a three-division undisputed champion after defeating Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. The victory solidified his legacy, and the celebrations that followed reflected it. In his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, ‘Bud’ was welcomed like a conquering hero, with a massive parade held in his honor. Yet, it seems the celebrations didn’t end there.

Recently, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) hosted its 2025 convention in Bogotá, Colombia, running from October 27 to 31. And naturally, Crawford was among the special guests invited to the event. Sharing pictures from the event on October 31, he captioned the post on Instagram, “Cemented in history forever. Already legend.” However, when he decided to leave Colombia, something unusual happened at the airport.

Terence Crawford found a new opponent in Colombia

Earlier today, ‘Source of Boxing’ shared a clip of Terence Crawford at an airport in Colombia as he was preparing to leave the country. “Security didn’t know what to do with Terence Crawford’s belt,” the outlet captioned the post. In the video, airport security was seen inspecting his luggage when they stumbled upon Crawford’s WBO championship belt. Unsure how to handle it, one of the female security personnel began examining the belt closely while Crawford looked on, visibly puzzled.

That wasn’t the only noteworthy moment from the WBO Convention, though. During the event, Crawford also dropped intriguing hints about his future in the sport. Following his historic win over Canelo Alvarez, many have been speculating about what’s next for the undefeated champion—and it seems he might have his sights set on the 160-pound division. Janibek Alimkhanuly, who is slated to face Erislandy Lara on December 6, could be on Crawford’s radar.

Alimkhanuly’s manager, Egis Klimas, met Crawford at the convention in Bogotá and shared a video of the two sitting together, where Crawford sent a clear message to the middleweight titleholder. “I got my eyes on you, Janibek. Good luck,” he said, pointing to his eyes and clenching his fist. Alimkhanuly later replied on social media, “Thank you bro.” Whether this matchup materializes remains to be seen, but for now, Crawford’s airport clip has certainly given fans something to laugh about.

Fans think security already knew who Crawford was

Hundreds of comments quickly started flooding the comment section of the post. One user alleged that the security personnel knew who Crawford was. “They knew, they [probably] just wanted to check it out lol,” the user commented. Unlikely, but it can happen if they actually knew him.

Meanwhile, this user shared his own experience at the airport. “I have a replica WBC belt with a whole bunch of autographs, and this happened to me at the airport, too. They eventually let me take it in my carry-on,” the user wrote. However, Crawford’s belt is a little bit more valuable.

Another user felt the security personnel just wanted to check out the belt. “They’re checking it out since they know who he is & what the belt represents, the guy asks to see it,” the user claimed. However, a championship belt is an unusual thing to have in baggage for regular people, which could have prompted the incident.

Meanwhile, this user decided to tease Crawford. “They said they’re going to give it back to Canelo,” the user joked. Interestingly, Crawford did give back Canelo’s belt to show respect after his win.

The next user had a simple theory, which made them laugh. “They have no idea who he is lmao,” the user commented. Outside of boxing circles, people don’t necessarily recognize most boxers.

Terence Crawford will likely remember his trip to Colombia—if not for the WBO convention, then for the funny airport incident that followed. What do you make of it—just a harmless travel mix-up or proof of Crawford’s growing global fame?