Fans See a ‘Future World Champion’ as Canelo Alvarez Spars His Son

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it? Growing up watching several of his brothers take up the gloves, it was only natural that Canelo Alvarez would find his calling in boxing. He reportedly began training at the age of thirteen and, throughout a nearly two-decade-long career, has reached the pinnacle of the sport, claiming titles across four weight divisions. Now, it seems his young son is beginning to show similar promise, hinting that he may one day follow in his world-renowned father’s footsteps.

A short clip of Canelo’s five-year-old son, Saul Adiel Alvarez, has resurfaced after a year and is once again drawing considerable attention. In the video, fans watched the young Alvarez throw sharp punches on the pads held by Canelo himself, prompting many to share their thoughts online. While the super middleweight champion is set to return to the ring next month for a highly anticipated Netflix-exclusive showdown against Terence Crawford on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, it’s his son who’s currently stealing the spotlight.

Just a few hours ago, Ring Magazine shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read, “When Canelo Alvarez was putting in the work with his son in camp 🔥.” Slightly over 15 seconds long, the clip shows Canelo Alvarez’s son in a southpaw stance, facing off against his father. It begins with Saul Adiel Alvarez throwing a clean uppercut, followed quickly by a left hook, all while displaying impressive footwork. He then moves into a combination of body shots and more uppercuts, repeating the sequence a few times. What stood out was the young boy’s ability to execute each punch with proper form and notable precision. Interestingly, two years ago, in an interview with Sun Sport, Canelo Alvarez had spoken about the possibility of his son entering the world of boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) View this post on Instagram. Expand Post

AD

“He loves boxing. He told me, ‘Hey, when am I going to fight in Vegas?’ I said, ‘OK, take it easy. When you grow up and you’re 18 years old, maybe you can fight in Vegas. First, you’re going to take the first punch and then let me know if you want to be a boxer or not,” Canelo said. He also made it clear that if his son were to pursue the sport seriously, he’d need to show real dedication to earn his father’s blessing. “He needs to love boxing… He needs to be able to handle that sacrifice that comes with boxing,” he added.

The Mexican champion went on to emphasize the importance of passion and discipline when it comes to succeeding in the sport. While those qualities are non-negotiable, he also stressed that talent is just as essential. Still, returning to the video, fans have been thoroughly impressed. Many are already lining up to praise the young Canelo Alvarez, seeing in him the early signs of a potential future world champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Canelo Alvarez’s son draws his fight card.

As young Saul Adiel Alvarez continues to sharpen his technique, fans are already noticing signs of impressive power. “Canelito. Future world champion,” the fan wrote. Others praised his form and fundamentals, noting how he bends his knees to produce power, mirroring his father’s signature style. “Mini Nelo,” another user wrote, drawing comparisons between father and son.

Meanwhile, fans have begun matchmaking for Canelo Alvarez’s six-year-old son, imagining potential opponents down the road. “Canelo’s son vs Mayweather’s grandson will be epic,” one fan commented. And it just might be, considering Floyd Mayweather’s grandson, KJ “Meezy,” turned four this past January and is already turning heads with his stance and sharp combinations, often seen training alongside his legendary grandfather. As birthday wishes poured in for the young prodigy, one fan declared, “Another legend in the making… he will be a GOAT, mark my words 🙌🏻🔥.” Another chimed in with, “This is 🔥🔥.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the buzz didn’t stop there. Many viewers were genuinely stunned by Canelo’s son’s performance, flooding social media with suggestions for his future opponents. One user floated, “At this point, we’d be lucky to see Canelo’s son vs Benavidez’s son 😮‍💨,” referring to Anthony Benavidez, David Benavidez’s 3-year-old, who last year showcased a slick combination ending with a right hook that turned heads. Others proposed matchups like, “Canelo’s son vs Ilia Topuria’s son sparring would be epic.”

Canelo Alvarez is proving to be an inspirational figure to his son, but the young boy will need to put in the work if he hopes to reach the heights his father has scaled. That said, what are your thoughts on his son fighting? And do you think Canelo Alvarez can defeat Terence Crawford next?