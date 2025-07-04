Fed-Up Piers Morgan Issues Menacing Warning to Jake Paul Amid Legal Threats

On June 28th, Jake Paul defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. quite convincingly via a unanimous decision. It was a fairly underwhelming affair, with the fight never really going out of the 28-year-old’s hands, except for the last two rounds when the 39-year-old Chavez Jr. rallied to get ahead. But by then, it made no difference. The Problem Child already had eight rounds in his pockets, and no one could do much. However, in the aftermath of the big win, Paul has inadvertently developed a seething rivalry with British journalist Piers Morgan that looks far more enticing.

The controversy started last week, when ‘The Problem Child’ stormed out of an interview with Morgan ahead of his Chavez Jr. bout. He even managed to fat-shame the British journo while he was at it. “You’re still a fat**s,” Paul remarked before abruptly cutting short the interview. Piers kept his calm and waited for the fight to wrap up to render his opinion. And he did so in a rather brutal manner.

“I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight. The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ – but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime,” Morgan wrote on X. As expected, this claim invited a barrage of criticism from MVP and Jake Paul himself, who directly threatened legal action against anyone questioning the legitimacy of his Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight. “After years of letting it slide as just ‘haters being haters’, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs,” he responded.

Yesterday, Morgan hit back once again. He uploaded a picture of himself training inside a boxing ring with a menacing look on his face while a memorabilia of Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter’s boxing trunks hung behind him on the wall. He boldly wrote, “Back in the ring, and coming for you ⁦@jakepaul⁩ #BoxClever.” It was a pointed jab at Jake Paul’s record of facing older, less active fighters, which Morgan has consistently criticized. While the 60-year-old frequently shares images of his boxing workouts, this challenge carries a personal edge.

Jake Paul and MVP are planning to deal with the British commentator through legal means. However, his claims are not the only blemish on the event. And this time, the YouTuber-turned-boxer can’t do anything about it.

The crowd outshone Jake Paul at his own event

During the headliner at Honda Center, a sudden disturbance erupted in the crowd, leaving everyone stumped. Fans watching the fight at home were curious about the chaos, and a few hours after the event, Elie Sekbach of ES News provided the answers.

As it turns out, there was a brawl in the crowd, seemingly far more violent than the actual headliner. Seckbach wrote, “During the @jakepaul @jcchavezjr fight there was a fight in the stands,” as a dozen fans were throwing punches at each other.

Thankfully, the security subdued the crowd before it got out of hand. However, for those few moments, everyone had their eye stuck on rows 12 and 13 rather than the squared circle, which, once again, proved what Piers Morgan stated: that the actual fight was a disappointment.

So, no matter how many legal routes Jake Paul takes, the chatter will only shut down once his matches become entertaining. Hopefully, with him officially acquiring the 14th spot in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, the quality of his fights should go up soon. Otherwise, his real battle will always lie in shutting down his critics. What do you think?