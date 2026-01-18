Fernando Jr. Vargas Fights Brother Amado in Vegas Hotel as Alleged Betrayal Sparks Violent Fallout

Fernando Vargas Jr and Amado Vargas stunned the boxing world as their altercation went public. The Vargas dynasty has always symbolized unity among family members, which made their fight all the more shocking.

Videos of the Vargas brothers quickly spread across social media. In a 23-second clip, Fernando and Amado get into an argument that turns ugly within moments. As tensions rose, a crowd gathered, and then security stepped in to separate the two professional boxers before the situation escalated further. But what sparked it? According to social media reports, Amado allegedly slept with his elder brother’s girlfriend, whose identity isn’t public, multiple times, which triggered the explosive confrontation.

Fernando Vargas Jr. and his brother Amado Vargas get into a viral brawl

“It’s unfortunate to see, brothers Amado Vargas and Fernando Vargas Jr fighting outside XS at the Wynn in Las Vegas.🥊According to reports, Amado slept with Fernando’s girlfriend three times in a week #boxing,” social media page, Hoop King Vegas, posted the clip on X.

The Vargas brothers’ relationship had remained peaceful and calm, as they never shared a history of serious animosity. And while rumors of Fernando Vargas Jr.’s younger brother’s alleged betrayal continue to make the rounds, neither side has confirmed the story yet. Still, with this altercation taking place, the Vargas brothers’ relationship has clearly taken a massive hit.

However, with more details still yet to unfold about the physical altercation and the rumors surrounding it, let’s take a look at the moment when Fernando Vargas Jr. showed support for Amado’s Misfits grudge match.

‘El Feroz’ supported his brother in a grudge match

After losing his first professional fight to Callum Walsh at the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford event, Fernando Vargas Jr received a medical suspension that runs until March 2026. During that period, ‘El Feroz’ focused on supporting his brother Amado as he prepared for his grudge match against Deen The Great. Both brothers appeared united, energetic, and fully invested in each other’s success.

The buildup to that fight crossed into personal territory. The trash talk grew intense, and while it attracted attention, the Vargas family wanted nothing more than a dominant statement from Amado. Standing firmly behind his brother, Fernando Vargas Jr publicly issued a warning to Shabazz ahead of the clash.

“We already said what we needed to say. We were very competitive. This is my family in there, you know that. So this YouTuber is about to see. He’s about to get the belt on Saturday. To be real, it’s going to be a long flight back to the United States, to LA, after this whopping,” ‘El Feroz’ told probablyameen on Instagram.

Fueled by that support, Amado Vargas delivered a dominant performance and won the fight by unanimous decision.

Now, with the brothers suddenly involved in an altercation of their own, fans cannot help but think back to those moments of unity. So, as Fernando and Amado Vargas both deal with the aftermath of the brawl, do you believe they will find peace soon, or will things only grow more complicated from here?