Fernando Vargas Jr. Net Worth in 2025: Earnings, Endorsements, and More

In boxing, the father-son storyline never gets old. Generations pass, but the same question lingers—can the son carry the torch, or will he stumble under the weight of expectation? Some rise and write their own legends. Others fade quietly. And then there’s Fernando Vargas Jr., the 28-year-old eldest son of former world champion Fernando Vargas. Unlike many who’ve cracked under the pressure, ‘El Feroz’ isn’t just surviving the shadow—he’s stepping into the spotlight.

Alongside his two brothers, he’s part of a new Vargas wave tearing through the sport, but right now, it’s Jr. who’s leading the charge. That charge hits a new chapter on September 13, when Vargas Jr. returns under Dana White and TKO’s Zuffa Boxing banner. Zuffa Boxing, the new boxing promotion launched by Dana White in partnership with TKO Group and Turki Al-Sheikh, will stage its inaugural event on the Canelo-Crawford undercard at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

On September 13, Vargas Jr. is the co-main event, set to face undefeated Callum Walsh in a 12-round super welterweight showdown on the streaming-live-globally Netflix card, headlined by Canelo vs. Crawford. And yet, as every fight fan knows, boxing isn’t just measured inside the ropes. Belts matter. Wins matter. But in today’s fight game, the bottom line speaks loudest. Net worth has become the ultimate scoreboard. Which is why curiosity is growing fast: as Vargas Jr.’s career momentum builds, just how quickly is his star—financially and professionally—rising?

Fernando Vargas Jr.’s Estimated Net Worth In 2025 and Endorsements

Fernando Vargas Jr. launched his professional boxing career in December 2020 during the COVID era, and the Oxnard native hasn’t looked back. From the start, he quickly emerged as one of boxing’s most promising rising stars and already holds “star” status. With his recent move to Zuffa Boxing, Vargas Jr. now looks to elevate his profile, boost his marketability, and add to his growing boxing record.

At just 28, ‘El Feroz’ already commands an estimated net worth of around $500K. He built that wealth through consistent success in the ring—securing fight purses, earning paydays from high-profile bouts, and signing sponsorship deals with major brands. Vargas Jr. openly credits his team for guiding his rise and helping him stay on course.

Fernando Vargas Jr. and his brother Amado signed with MarvNation, a partnership he says keeps the Vargas family’s boxing dynasty alive. “I want to thank the whole MarvNation team for believing in the Dynasty,” said Amado Fernando Vargas. “I can’t wait. My father has the blueprint. We’re just continuing the legacy. I’m thankful to MarvNation. I’m thankful to Marvin for believing in us. We can’t wait to be able to show our boxing skills and advance in boxing.”

Fernando Vargas Jr.’s Payouts and Salary

Since bursting onto the professional stage, Fernando Vargas Jr. has strung together an impressive 17-fight unbeaten streak and shows no signs of slowing down. The Oxnard native last entered the ring in May 2025, where he delivered a statement knockout win over Gonzalo Gaston Coria. With his undefeated record intact, his stock continues to climb—and so do his fight purses.

Currently, Fernando Vargas Jr. earns between $100K to $200K per fight in boxing, but in real life he doesn’t want to live under his father’s shadow. “The thing with our relationship with our Dad is that we all want to be successful … We all push each other in the gym. … We want to leave our own legacy in the sport.” According to Sporty Salaries, his earnings from recent bouts are as follows:

Alejandro Martinez $10K 2022 N/A Geronimo Nahuel Sacco $10K 2023 N/A David Bustamante $10K 2023 N/A Heber Rondon $10K 2023 N/A Andre Byrd $10K 2023 N/A Luis Eduardo Florez $25K 2023 N/A Wilfrido Buelvas $50K 2023 N/A Brad Solomon $50K 2024 N/A Juan Carlos Cordones $100K 2024 N/A

Fight week has arrived, and Fernando Vargas Jr. is set to put his undefeated streak on the line against the unbeaten Callum Walsh. Can Vargas Jr. keep his perfect record intact—or will Walsh hand him his first loss? Share your prediction below.