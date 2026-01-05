50 Cent Responds to Claressa Shields’ Fiery Message as Ongoing Controversy Takes a U-Turn

The ongoing beef between 50 Cent and Papoose appears to have fully engulfed Claressa Shields in it. While ‘Fiddy’ and Pap have been feuding for several years, Shields recently jumped headfirst to defend her partner, Papoose, on New Year’s Day. The Grammy-winning rapper had used Shields and Pap’s picture on several posts in his digs.

Shields turned to Snapchat, sharing her frustration on the matter. She also fired off a couple of tweets, aiming at the G-Wagon mogul. “These rappers don’t get they a— beat enough that’s the problem,” Shields wrote before adding, “Mfs ain’t never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can stfu for real!” Now, ‘Fiddy’ has responded.

50 Cent admits defeat and backs off

“Ok, the truth is I’m a claressashields fan, I think she is an amazing fighter, and she got a Big fight coming up, so I’m gonna chill and let her focus, let’s go champ,” ‘Fiddy’ wrote on Instagram along with an old picture of Shields from when she won a gold medal in the Olympics. 50 Cent also attached an old tweet Claressa Shields had written about meeting him, where she appeared to be the rapper’s fan.

“Ha I’m bout to meet @50cent. I swear life is crazy!!!!! I love 50,” Shields had written back on 30th July 2024. ‘T-Rex’ Shields is currently scheduled to face 10-2 Franchon Crews Dezurn in a rematch on February 22 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Although it’s unclear what started the latest back-and-forth between Pap and ‘Fiddy,’ Complex reports the latter had posted an AI-generated video of Pap.

Pap was involved in an altercation with a TikTok comedian a while back, and 50 Cent appears to have used that to mock Pap. In response to 50’s shade, Pap fired back with his own AI video and even called out the Grammy-winning rapper for avoiding beef with Fabolous, Jim Jones, Dave East, and Maino. Regardless, 50’s latest response for Shields comes after they had another back-and-forth on social media.

Claressa Shields claims 50 loves her

Sharing a clip of Shields and him during a performance on stage, where the rapper appeared to avoid advances from Shields, 50 wrote, “I only played little league football, but I know how to run. LOL Good morning everybody!” Shields wasn’t about to sit back silently, though.

She responded to the clip by revealing the entire video, where ‘Fiddy’ introduced her to the crowd. “@50cent come on now you love the GWOAT!” she wrote on Instagram. “You paid for my flight, hotel, and all to be in Shreveport to help you raise money for your non-profit! Showed mad love!”

“Hey @50cent, GWOAT lover alert!” she added in another post. “You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room—talk about a VIP! You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids. You’re still invited to the fight! I’m still honored you performed on stage holding my HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!”

It appears the beef between Claressa Shields and 50 Cent is on its last legs. However, whether the same happens with Papoose is yet to be seen. Who do you think is winning the social media battle?