$50M Rich Mike Tyson Puts His Own Wealth ‘On the Line’ for a Worthy Cause on His Birthday

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson is enjoying success today, but his journey began in the tough streets of Brownsville. Raised by a struggling single mother, Lorna Smith, Tyson spent much of his youth in and out of trouble. He knows firsthand what it means to fight through hardship. Now 59 and celebrating his birthday, ‘Iron’ Mike has announced a new partnership aimed at helping fans tackle the rising cost of living and fight back against inflation.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion, with an estimated net worth of $50 million, is reportedly investing his own money into a new initiative powered by ChaChing. How is he doing it? Tyson has teamed up with ChaChing to launch PriceFighter, an innovative online shopping platform. To mark the occasion—and his 59th birthday—Tyson shared a special message with fans about the project.

“I’m putting $500 a month on the line to help you fight back against inflation. This is Price Fighter™ powered by ChaChing, and it’s not for quitters,” Tyson wrote while sharing a promotional video for his new venture. The partnership was originally unveiled on June 25th, in which PriceFighter allows its users to earn up to $500 monthly through weekly cashback on purchases, credited to their card or bank account. However, earnings are capped at $6,000 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) Expand Post

AD

According to reports, the shopping platform is accessible to people via chaching[dot]me and price-fighter[dot]com. However, the question is, how is PriceFighter providing such benefits for its users? The platform is basically seeking to redirect excessive advertising costs, which typically inflate consumer prices, back into the shopper’s pocket. Tyson himself has struggled with financial ruin due to his wild spending habits in the late 90s.

He filed for bankruptcy in August 2003, despite having earned upwards of $400 million through his successful boxing career. Some reports say he had accumulated approximately $23 million in debt. However, thanks to smart financial decisions and business ventures, Tyson was able to regain a better financial standing later in life. Max Sugrue, ChaChing’s CEO, emphasized Tyson’s role as the ideal figurehead for this movement, highlighting its goal to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tyson reveals his motivation behind PriceFighter

According to a report from Fox 59, Tyson issued a statement after the launch of PriceFighter. “Growing up, money was tight for my mom and me. Having an extra $500 a month would have been truly life-changing,” Tyson said. “Americans are getting hit with rising prices, making everyday living harder than ever. That’s why I’m proud to introduce Price Fighter™, powered by ChaChing, to pass along as many savings as possible to those who need it most.”

via Imago September 24, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: September 24th, 2023 former American boxer, Mike Tyson on the sidelines during pregame at Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, NV. Jake Mysliwczyk/AMG Media Las Vegas USA – ZUMAb241 20230924_zsa_b241_092 Copyright: xJakexMysliwczykx/xAmgxMediax

Meanwhile, the CEO of ChaChing, Max Sugrue, revealed why Tyson was the right choice for this new venture. “Mike Tyson is the perfect partner to lead this fight,” Sugrue said. “Together, we’re recycling the excessive advertising costs that drive up consumer prices, directly into real financial relief, benefiting the people who need it most. This is a movement that finally helps everyone across America defeat the cost-of-living crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tyson may not entertain his fans in the ring any longer, but he seems to be doing all he can to help people save money amid the inflated cost of living. What do you make of Tyson’s new venture?