Fingers Point at Canelo Alvarez as Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Him After Francisco Rodriguez’s Adverse Test

The rivalry between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Álvarez has never been shy of theatrics. The Golden Boy Promotions founder and the Mexican superstar have had a history peppered with business fallouts, subtle digs, and now, as it seems, another fiery accusation lighting up social media. This time, however, it’s not just about personal jabs—it’s about banned substances, team reputations, and an increasingly uncomfortable spotlight on Canelo’s camp.

Things took a dramatic turn when the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom Boxing, the World Boxing Council (WBC), and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) that the WBC Interim Flyweight champion Francisco Rodriguez had tested positive for a banned substance. The result returned an “adverse analytical finding” in his post-fight drug test after his record-breaking win over the then-undefeated Interim champion Galal Yafai on June 21, 2025, at bp pulse LIVE Arena in Birmingham. The official statement from Matchroom Boxing read: “Francisco Rodriguez has returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a post-fight night anti-doping test…The matter will be handled by the BBBofC and the WBC.”

However, what quickly became a topic of controversy was that this was yet another boxer who tested positive for PEDs while being under the guidance of Canelo Alvarez’s long-time trainer, Eddy Reynoso Rodriguez. This comes right on the heels of another Eddy Reynoso fighter, Jaime Muguia, who tested positive for “testosterone metabolites” in May. Coincidentally, hours before the finding, Rodriguez thanked coach Eddy Reynoso on social media for his guidance. “Thank God for putting me on the right path, Mr. Eddy Reynoso(@caneloteam). Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to believe in me when no one else did. God willing, it’s an honor to be part of your team!” Chihuas wrote alongside a picture of him with Eddy Reynoso holding up his WBC belt.

As the bombshell of Rodriguez testing positive started making the rounds, Oscar De La Hoya took the opportunity to take another hit at Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso. The six-division world champion took to Instagram story with a loaded tweet: “🚨 Breaking News 🚨 A 7th FIGHTER FROM EDDIE REYNOSO’S CAMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR A BANNED SUBSTANCE. Emergency Clapback coming 👏👏👏.” This means a clapback episode is expected to drop soon. However, De La Hoya wasn’t finished just yet.

In a follow-up story, he cheekily raised eyebrows by writing: “All of this new information makes me wonder what type of 🥩 will Clenelo Alvaroids be eating for his fight against Crawford.” The nickname “Clenelo Alvaroids” is a sarcastic mashup—an allusion to Álvarez’s 2018 failed drug test for clenbuterol, which he attributed to contaminated meat. The reference wasn’t subtle, and it certainly wasn’t without context.

The Hall of Famer’s pointed sarcasm echoes wider suspicions within the boxing community. Reynoso’s camp has now had several fighters flagged for banned substances—a stat that doesn’t go unnoticed. While no direct accusations have been leveled at Álvarez in this instance, the insinuations are loud and clear. And with the undisputed super middleweight champion set to face Terence Crawford, the timing couldn’t be more inconvenient—or telling.

Just when the dust from Rodriguez’s record-setting war with Yafai had barely settled, Devin Haney stepped in with a sharp jab of his own—this time aimed at boxing’s broken testing system.

Devin Haney weighs in on the controversy after Francisco Rodriguez’s failed VADA test

As the shockwaves of Francisco Rodriguez’s failed post-fight VADA test continue to ripple through the boxing world, former WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has stepped forward with a strong message about fighter safety and year-round drug testing. Taking to X, Haney expressed his concern not only for the integrity of the sport but for the well-being of Rodriguez’s opponent, Galal Yafai.

“Boxers should be obligated to do 365 testing… it’s not fair that we are getting test results back after the fight when the damage is already done.. @galal_yafai sending you my best wishes bro!” Haney wrote, voicing what many within the boxing community have long echoed—that delayed testing defeats the very purpose of clean competition. His comments come just hours after Rodriguez’s adverse finding was confirmed, overshadowing what had been a historic night for the flyweight.

Rodriguez’s June 21 performance had initially been hailed as legendary. According to CompuBox stats, “Unreal numbers put up in this one between Francisco Rodriguez and Galal Yafai. Rodriguez was 575 of 1089, 53%, and Yafai was 230 of 795, 34%.” Those 575 landed punches now stand as a flyweight record for a 12-round bout. But with the news of banned substances in his system, that achievement now carries an asterisk in the eyes of many.

As more information comes to light, the BBBofC and WBC will begin deliberation on whether Francisco Rodriguez Jr has to be stripped of his title and a suspension has to be put in place for the 33-year-old. However, in the meantime, Chihuas can ask for his B sample to be tested. What do you think about the controversy?